Eagles' Jordan Davis Believed to Have High-Ankle Sprain; Report

The good news is that it sounds like Jordan Davis didn’t suffer a season-ending injury on Sunday afternoon. The bad news is that he’s probably going to be out a while.

Davis, 22, is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in the first half of the Eagles’ 35-13 win over the Steelers on Sunday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. That’s the word from the initial exam.

As Rapoport mentioned, the typical recovery timeframe for that injury is 4-6 weeks, although an MRI will help determine that on Monday. That 4-6 week timeframe would have Davis back in December.

If Davis (6-6, 336) is able to return this season, that’s a positive outcome based on how the injury looked on the field. Late in the second quarter, Davis “got rolled up,” according to Fletcher Cox, and was down in plenty of pain.

“I told him to stay positive,” Cox said. “We’ll see how bad it is or whatever is going on. I’m not a doctor. But hope he can bounce back pretty quick from it.”

Eventually, Davis was helped to his feet and off the field with some Eagles trainers. Then after a short stint in the medical tent, he was carted back inside and did not return for the second half.

After the game, Davis was spotted with a walking boot on his right foot and was using crutches to walk.

The Eagles’ first-round pick out of Georgia is off to a really strong start to his rookie season. While his numbers aren’t eye-popping, he does plenty of dirty work and clogs the middle of the Eagles’ defensive line. Without him, the Eagles will need to rely on some other players to fill that nose tackle position in their bear front.

Without Davis, expect the Eagles to use Javon Hargrave and Marlon Tuipulotu in that nose tackle role.

