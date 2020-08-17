Eagles' Javon Hargrave, Derek Barnett Both Out Indefinitely

Eagles defensive linemen Javon Hargrave and Derek Barnett are both out indefinitely with injuries.

Hargrave, the centerpiece of the Eagles' free agency period, is listed as out for "multiple weeks" with an upper-body injury. The "multiple-week" designation definitely calls into question his availability for the scheduled season opener on Sept. 13 in Washington.

Barnett, the oft-injured 4th-year defensive end, is listed by the team as "week-to-week" with a lower-body injury.

The Eagles provided no other information on either player. "Multiple weeks" is considered more serious than "week-to-week," although it's impossible to provide an estimated timeline with the limited information available.

Head coach Doug Pederson spoke to the media early Monday morning but did not mention either injury and isn't scheduled to speak again today.

This is the second straight year the Eagles have signed a defensive lineman to a big free agency deal, only to have him get injured.

Last year, the Eagles paid Malik Jackson $30 million over three years, including a $9 million signing bonus, and he suffered a season-ending foot injury.

The Eagles this March gave Hargrave $39 million over three years, including an $11.75 million signing bonus.

The notion of Fletcher Cox, Jackson and Hargrave rotating at defensive tackle is an intriguing one. Hargrave was a four-year starter with the Steelers. He had 14 1/2 sacks, including 10 1/2 over the last two years.

The Eagles also have Hassan Ridgeway, Anthony Rush and highly regarded undrafted rookie Raequan Williams at defensive tackle.

Barnett's injury seems less serious but considering his injury history is definitely concerning. Barnett had sports hernia surgery after the 2017 season, missed 10 games in 2018 with shoulder injury that required surgery and missed two games last year with a sprained ankle.

Barnett, the 14th pick in the 2017 draft, has 14 sacks in three seasons.

Without knowing when the injury occurred, it's likely the Eagles brought Vinny Curry back last week because of Barnett's latest injury.

The other defensive ends on the roster are Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Genard Avery, Shareef Miller, Casey Toohill and Joe Ostman.

Jason Peters, who recently rejoined the team to play right guard following Brandon Brooks' ruptured Achilles injury, missed Monday's initial full-pads practice with a lower-body injury and is listed as day-to-day. Day-to-day injuries are considered not serious, but when you're 38 every injury is concerning.

Also, linebacker Duke Riley missed practice Monday with an undisclosed illness.

Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Eagles injury report: Javon Hargrave and Derek Barnett both out indefinitely originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia