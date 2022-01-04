Eagles' Jalen Hurts Sends Letter to Washington, NFL About Railing Collapse

Hurts explains letter he sent to Washington about railing collapse originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Tuesday sent a letter to the Washington Football Team and NFL officials in an attempt to avoid future incidents like the one that happened at FedExField on Sunday afternoon.

Following the Eagles’ 20-16 win over Washington, Hurts was walking through the tunnel, when 8-10 fans fell toward him as the railing on the stands partially collapsed.

Hurts, 23, walked away uninjured, but the incident could have been much more severe for him and the fans.

“I tried to handle the situation with a lot of poise and some compassion for the people that fell down, really,” Hurts said on Tuesday. “But I know it could have been so much worse. And it kind of didn’t hit me until after the fact, having some time to reflect on it and think about it.”

Here’s a copy of that letter:

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts sent a letter today to the Washington Football Team and the NFL, asking what follow-up action will be taken after a “near-tragic incident” when a railing collapsed Sunday at FedEx Field. Several fans fell; Hurts narrowly avoided potentially serious injury. pic.twitter.com/dfgwGndH9h — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 4, 2022

On Sunday, Washington released a statement saying those fans who fell onto the field were offered on-site medical evaluations.

Statement from the Washington Football Team on the railing at FedEx Field that collapsed after its loss to the Eagles: pic.twitter.com/wLjg9Zo0jY — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 2, 2022

Several of those fans publicly refuted that part of the statement to ESPN.

“I just wanted to see what could be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Hurts said. “That’s all I really care about. That’s a very tragic incident and it could have been much worse, much, much worse. But I just don’t want it to happen again.”

