Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' Jalen Hurts Rocks Michael Jordan ‘I'm Back' Shirt in Week 18 Return

Philly is looking to clinch the NFC's No. 1 seed against the New York Giants

By Adam Hermann

LOOK: Hurts' incredible outfit has huge MVP energy originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

On top of being one of the best players in the NFL this season, Jalen Hurts has also been turning heads with his gameday outfits all year long. The third-year QB has impeccable taste, from bespoke streetwear to colorful tailored suits. He can do it all.

And Hurts saved his best outfit for the regular season finale as he returns to the lineup after missing two games with a shoulder sprain.

Hurts rocked a Michael Jordan-themed 'I'm Back' tee in his return to the starting lineup on Sunday for the Birds' Week 18 matchup with the Giants, just absolutely oozing MVP energy:

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Some dudes just have innate swagger, and Hurts is one of those dudes. 

(The red shoes matching the splashes of red from the Chicago Bulls logo is an excellent touch.)

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles 2 hours ago

Eagles Inactives: Jalen Hurts Officially Back in Week 18

Eagles Jan 6

What Did the Eagles Learn From Back-To-Back Losses?

Hurts' injury probably cost him the MVP to Patrick Mahomes, who is having another sensational season and is absolutely a worthy winner. It's a bummer, but he's been fantastic this season and now the main goal for Hurts is winning a Super Bowl.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia Eaglesnfl
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us