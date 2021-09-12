Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni Show Off Their Awesome Handshake Vs. Falcons

Hurts, Sirianni show off their awesome handshake after TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Don't look now, but the Eagles are having fun and it's awesome.

After Jalen Hurts threw a dang dart to Dallas Goedert with two seconds left in the first half on Sunday against the Falcons, Hurts came striding to the sideline with a bounce in his step and made a point to find his new head coach Nick Sirianni.

The two have reportedly been developing a close relationship, a great sign considering Hurts is trying to forge a path as the Eagles' next franchise quarterback and Sirianni is trying to make his mark as the Birds' new coach. The two have their respective futures pretty closely tied together.

And it's obvious that relationship is blossoming, because check out the custom handshake Hurts and Sirianni apparently created before Week 1:

HURTS AND SIRIANNI HAVE A HANDSHAKE. EAGLES FOOTBALL IS FUN AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/jHS1eAg8iS — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) September 12, 2021

I don't want to make any too-early proclamations, but it seems clear to me that the Eagles are going win the Super Bowl and they might never lose as long as Sirianni is in charge.

Okay, maybe that's a bridge too far. But this is really cool.

Sirianni has been projecting a players coach-type vibe all summer long, between wearing custom t-shirts of his players at practice, keeping practices short to make sure the guys are fresh for the regular season, and generally carrying himself as a guy who "just loves ball". And it's clear that, at least for now, his leadership style is resonating with the Eagles' young leadership.

It also helps that Sirianni spent the entire first half maximizing Hurts' skillset, as the Eagles QB threw for two touchdowns and generally looked extremely comfortable in Sirianni's offense.

It's insanely early, but the vibes are good around the 2021 Eagles.

