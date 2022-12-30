Eagles' Jalen Hurts Listed as Doubtful in Week 17 Matchup Vs. Saints

Hurts listed as 'doubtful' for Week 17 clash vs. Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

It’s likely Gardner Minshew makes his second straight start for the Birds.

While Hurts (right shoulder) was able to return to practice on Thursday and Friday, he was limited in both of those days and will most likely sit out another game.

Always trying to gain any competitive advantage they can, the Eagles were happy on Friday to let it be known that a final decision had not yet been made. They obviously want the Saints to prepare for two quarterbacks as long as possible.

“We're still sorting through that,” head coach Nick Sirianni said on Friday morning. “Obviously, Jalen had a good practice yesterday and went out and looked like he did some things really well.

‘So still going to sort through all those things. Haven't decided anything yet. We have a couple days. Still got time.”

But now it’s looking like Hurts won’t be able to play.

Hurts, 24, was playing at an MVP level before injuring his shoulder in Chicago a couple weeks ago. He missed last week’s game against the Cowboys. The Eagles lost that divisional matchup but Minshew played well and they still put up over 400 yards of offense, but turned the ball over four times.

The Eagles are confident in Minshew going out there on Sunday if that’s the case.

“We moved the ball well, thought I did a lot of good things, just got to take care of the ball,” Minshew said on Friday. “At the end of the day that’s what beat us. We know what we’ve got to fix. There’s a lot of good to build and work onto.”

If the Eagles win on Sunday, they will clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the bye week that comes along with it. That means there’s a decent chance we won’t see Hurts until the divisional round, giving him a pretty long layoff between games.

But the fact that Hurts was able to return to practice this week and looked good throwing the ball is still a welcome sign. The hope has to be that he’ll be 100 percent whenever he does return to action.

The Eagles ruled out just two players for this game: Right tackle Lane Johnson (groin) and Avonte Maddox (toe).

Meanwhile, Miles Sanders (knee) and A.J. Brown (knee) were not given game statuses. They’ll be good to go against the Saints.

The Saints ruled out S Marcus Maye (shoulder), G Andrus Peat (ankle) and RB Dwayne Washington (illness). LB Pete Werner (hamstring), WR Chris Olave (hamstring), CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and S Justin Evans (shoulder) are questionable.

After three straight road games, the Eagles will finally be back at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday with a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed.

“It’ll be great,” Minshew said. “I’m excited to get home. It’s been a while. Think the energy’s going to be great. Excited to get out there in front of our own people.”