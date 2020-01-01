Eagles Injury Updates on Lane Johnson, Zach Ertz, Miles Sanders, Jalen Mills

Right tackle Lane Johnson has missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain but the Eagles are holding out hope that he'll be able to play in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday.

Johnson is expected to "take a few plays" at Wednesday's walkthrough, according to head coach Doug Pederson.

The Eagles will have a plan on Sunday whether or not Johnson is able to play. Remember, Brandon Brooks is now on IR. If Johnson can play, it sounds like Halapoulivaati Vaitai would play at right guard. If Johnson can't play, it sounds like Big V will stay at right tackle and Matt Pryor will play right guard.

Like Johnson, Zach Ertz (ribs, back) was expected to partake in Wednesday morning's walkthrough.

Ertz missed the last game thanks to a rib and kidney injury. Pederson said Ertz has not been cleared to play but they want to get him mental reps.

When asked about the risk of Ertz suffering further internal damage if he plays, Pederson said, "I'm going to leave that up to the doctors. Obviously, when they clear him, they clear him. And then we play. Until that time, I don't know."

Pederson also stressed the importance of mental reps for cornerback Jalen Mills (ankle) and Miles Sanders (ankle).

It sounds like both Mills and Sanders are day to day.

"Gotta be careful early in the week," Pederson said. "Don't want to set [Sanders] back at all. But, again, he's another one if we can get the mental reps from him and then see as the week progresses."

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles