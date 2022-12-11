Eagles Injury Update: Lane Johnson Downplays Abdomen Injury

Lane Johnson gives update about his abdomen injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Eagles crushed the Giants 48-22 on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium but they didn’t come out of the game unscathed.

The Eagles suffered a few injuries on their way to a 12-1 record but it appears that star right tackle Lane Johnson avoided a major one.

Johnson, 32, left the second half with an abdomen injury and did not return. But speaking to reporters in the locker room after the game, said he could have re-entered the game if he needed to. The Eagles listed Johnson as questionable to return but he spent the rest of the game on the sideline.

“Something just tweaked in my lower right ab, like my oblique area,” Johnson said. “So probably just a strain.”

While Johnson didn’t seem too concerned, he did add that he’ll find out more about the nature of the injury when he gets additional testing on Monday. In his place, backup guard/tackle Jack Driscoll filled in. But the Eagles pretty much emptied the bench late in the blowout anyway.

In addition to Johnson, the Eagles suffered several other injuries on Sunday afternoon. Safety Reed Blankenship (knee), LB Kyron Johnson (shoulder) and P Arryn Siposs (ankle) were all ruled out during the game.

Siposs was seen with a walking boot and crutches in the postgame locker room. Without Siposs, receiver Britain Covey handled field goal holding responsibilities and kicker Jake Elliott was the punter. Elliott’s one punt went 35 yards and Covey’s holds all went well.

There were no further updates on the other injured Eagles.