Eagles Injury Update: Jalen Reagor Expected to Miss Start of Season With Shoulder Injury

Jalen Reagor, the Eagles' first-round wide receiver, is expected to miss the start of his rookie season with a shoulder injury, NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark reported Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles expect Reagor to miss "three or four weeks," according to Clark. The Eagles open the season in Washington in 14 days and then face the Rams at home on Sept. 20 and the Bengals at home on Sept. 27.

So based on that estimate, the Eagles would be hopeful to get Reagor back in time for the Cincinnati game in Week 3.

Reagor, who has been having an impressive rookie training camp, left practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday with a trainer. He got hurt while trying to tackle Avonte Maddox after Maddox intercepted a pass by Jalen Hurts.

With Reagor out, the Eagles will likely use second-year-pro JJ Arcega-Whiteside as their second outside receiver alongside 33-year-old DeSean Jackson with Greg Ward in the slot.

Rookie John Hightower, who has had a very good camp, could also be in the mix as an outside receiver.

With Alshon Jeffery out as he rehabs last year's foot injury and Quez Watkins day-to-day with a lower-body injury, the Eagles currently have Deontay Burnett, Marcus Green, Manasseh Bailey and Travis Fulgham at receiver along with Jackson, JJAW, Ward and Hightower.

If Reagor does wind up missing regular-season games, the Eagles might have to carry an extra receiver on the 53-man roster until he comes back. Of the second group of guys, Burnett has had the best camp.

The Eagles drafted Reagor out of TCU with the 21st pick overall in April, and he's looked confident and productive during the two weeks of training camp and has gotten plenty of reps with the first offense.

With Andre Dillard out for the year with a biceps injury, Derek Barnett out indefinitely with an ankle, Carson Wentz out Sunday with a soft tissue injury, Nelson Agholor in Las Vegas, Marcus Smith long gone and Lane Johnson out for over a week now with a lower-body injury, the Eagles practiced Sunday without their last seven first-round draft picks.

Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox, drafted in 2010 and 2012, were their only first-round picks on the field by the end of practice Sunday.

Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Eagles injury update: Jalen Reagor expected to miss start of season with shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia