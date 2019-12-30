Eagles Injury Update: Good News on Miles Sanders and Avonte Maddox

Good news for Miles Sanders and Avonte Maddox, who both left the Giants game Sunday with injuries in the second quarter and didn't return.

Doug Pederson said Monday that Sanders and Maddox are both OK and should be available for the playoff opener against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Sanders, the Eagles' leading rusher and Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate, left in the second quarter with an ankle sprain. Maddox left in the second quarter with an unknown injury.

The Eagles are thin at both running back and cornerback, so their return is huge.

Sanders led all NFL rookies in scrimmage yards, and Maddox averaged 44 snaps in the 12 games he was healthy for. With Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills both out, he made his sixth start of the year on Sunday in the Eagles' 34-17 division clincher over the Giants.

"Miles, the ankle, he's going to be day-to-day, should be OK, got good news on him, same with Avonte," Pederson said. "Both those guys are tough guys (and) they should both be OK."

Pederson also said Zach Ertz (broken rib), who missed the Giants game, and Lane Johnson (high ankle sprain), who's missed the last two games, both have a chance to practice this week and aren't ruled out for Sunday.

Pederson didn't confirm a published report that Ertz has a lacerated kidney in addition to the rib injury.

"I don't believe a lot of those reports, obviously, but I know this, Zach's a tough guy and we're going to be smart and we're going do our due diligence before we put any injured player back out on the field," he said. "But we're excited that we can at least incorporate him back into the work this week … and see where he's at at the end of the week."

Pederson also said defensive end Daeshon Hall, who played 51 snaps on defense this year and 71 on special teams, tore his ACL on the final play of the game, so he'll be placed on IR, which will open up a roster spot for a healthy body.

Receiver Marken Michel and running back De'Angelo Henderson are both possible practice squad call-ups.

The Eagles also lost Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury that will require surgery (see story).

