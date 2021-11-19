Eagles Injury Update: Goedert Expected to Play; Barnett Questionable

Eagles might be without starting defensive lineman vs. Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles expect Dallas Goedert to play on Sunday against the Saints.

Goedert, who signed a four-year contract extension on Friday, is still technically in the NFL’s concussion protocol but should be cleared by an independent neurologist and be ready to play on Sunday.

Goedert, 26, said he hasn’t had symptoms all week.

“Yes,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “We’re expecting him to play on Sunday.”

As far as some other injured Eagles, there were fewer answers.

Defensive end Derek Barnett was a surprise addition to the injury list on Friday. He did not participate in Friday’s practice with a neck injury and will be listed as questionable for this game.

“We’re still working through all the information on all that,” Sirianni said. “He’s questionable right now.”

While Barnett has become a source of frustration among fans because of his penalties, he still plays a ton. Barnett is a starter and has played 70% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps this season. And aside from his penalties, Barnett is coming off a very good game against the Broncos.

Meanwhile, running back Miles Sanders (ankle) appears to be nearing a return, but Sirianni wouldn’t say that definitively.

“We still have time to make that decision,” Sirianni said. “He’s had two good practices in a row. We’re gonna still just think through a couple different things and give it another night and then make a decision.”

Sanders missed the last three games with an ankle injury and is still on IR, but the Eagles activated his practice window this week. It seems likely he’ll be ready to make a return. If that’s the case, the Eagles will need to activate him off IR by 4 p.m. on Saturday.

