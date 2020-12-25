Eagles injury update: Eagles might not have punter for Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are in danger of not having a punter for Sunday’s game in Dallas with Cameron Johnston listed a questionable with a concussion.

Here’s the full injury report from Friday:

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Out: DE Josh Sweat (wrist), CB Kevon Seymour (knee), Richard Rodgers (ankle)

Questionable: P Cameron Johnston (concussion), Fletcher Cox (neck), Duke Riley (bicep)

While Cox is listed as questionable, he’s played through that neck injury a bunch this year and rarely misses games.

We’ll learn more about Johnston’s status on Saturday. The Eagles will have to downgrade him to out if he’s unable to travel with them to Texas.

If Johnston can’t play the Eagles have a plan. Last week after his concussion, Jake Elliott punted and Zach Ertz became the holder.

“I thought Jake came in and did a really nice job being able to handle the punt situations,” Pederson said. “I think where it really pertains maybe a little bit more is your extra points and things like that. Maybe you go for two a time or two more.

“We've been through this before actually in the Cowboy game a couple years ago and actually lost our kicker in that game and made it through so there's a plan in place, but I'm hopeful that Cam makes it through, and we get him for the game.”

Earlier this week, the Eagles activated DeSean Jackson’s three-week practice window. They’ll have to decide by Saturday if he’s going to be active for Sunday’s game in North Texas.

“He's getting close. We activated it for that reason,” Doug Pederson said on Thursday. “We feel like he is close. He was able to get some snaps in yesterday with the offense. And we'll integrate him more today and just see where he's at. It's the first time he's been able to do any kind of football activity with the team, more football maneuvers, running routes and blocking and things of that nature.

“So we'll see how he is and see how he feels today, but we'll try to ramp him up today and keep him coming.”

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube