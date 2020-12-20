Philadelphia Eagles

Malik Jackson

Eagles Inactives: Malik Jackson Ready to Go Vs. Cardinals

Here's a complete look at the Eagles' inactives as they face the Cardinals in Arizona.

By Dave Zangaro

Malik Jackson (concussion) came into the weekend listed as questionable but the Eagles’ defensive tackle is active against the Cardinals.

Philadelphia Eagles 1 hour ago

2020 NFL Playoff Picture: A Look at Eagles' Scenarios Entering NFL Week 15

Carson Wentz 2 hours ago

NFL Rumors: Chris Long Weighs in on Disgruntled Carson Wentz Rumblings

Jackson cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol before leaving Philly and didn’t show anymore symptoms, so he’s allowed to play today. Darius Slay did not clear the concussion protocol and was left behind in Philly.

Here’s the Eagles’ list of inactives for Sunday:

  • Darius Slay (concussion)
  • Grayland Arnold (hamstring)
  • Jason Huntley (illness)
  • Nate Sudfeld
  • John Hightower
  • J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

The Eagles on Sunday elevated CB Jameson Houston and S Blake Countess from the practice squad and both are active for this game.

JJAW was active last week but didn’t get on the field on offense. Hightower is a healthy scratch for the second straight week.

For the second straight week, Carson Wentz is the Eagles’ backup behind Jalen Hurts. Sudfeld is inactive.

The Eagles on Sunday will start their 13th different offensive line in 14 games after Jack Driscoll went on IR. Here’s their lineup for Sunday:

LT: Jordan Mailata

LG: Isaac Seumalo

C: Jason Kelce

RG: Nate Herbig

RT: Matt Pryor

