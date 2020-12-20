Eagles Inactives: Malik Jackson Ready to Go Vs. Cardinals

A complete look at Eagles' inactives vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Malik Jackson (concussion) came into the weekend listed as questionable but the Eagles’ defensive tackle is active against the Cardinals.

Jackson cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol before leaving Philly and didn’t show anymore symptoms, so he’s allowed to play today. Darius Slay did not clear the concussion protocol and was left behind in Philly.

Here’s the Eagles’ list of inactives for Sunday:

Darius Slay (concussion)

Grayland Arnold (hamstring)

Jason Huntley (illness)

Nate Sudfeld

John Hightower

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside

The Eagles on Sunday elevated CB Jameson Houston and S Blake Countess from the practice squad and both are active for this game.

JJAW was active last week but didn’t get on the field on offense. Hightower is a healthy scratch for the second straight week.

For the second straight week, Carson Wentz is the Eagles’ backup behind Jalen Hurts. Sudfeld is inactive.

The Eagles on Sunday will start their 13th different offensive line in 14 games after Jack Driscoll went on IR. Here’s their lineup for Sunday:

LT: Jordan Mailata

LG: Isaac Seumalo

C: Jason Kelce

RG: Nate Herbig

RT: Matt Pryor

