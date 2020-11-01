Eagles inactives: Lane Johnson officially ruled out vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are officially without Lane Johnson for Sunday Night Football against the Cowboys.

Coming into the weekend, Johnson was expected to play against the Cowboys but his knee reportedly swelled up on Sunday morning. He was downgraded to questionable and is officially inactive. Jordan Mailata is expected to start at right tackle.

Here’s the Eagles full list of inactives:

Lane Johnson (knee, ankle)

Miles Sanders (knee)

Cre’Von LeBlanc (quad)

Jack Driscoll (ankle)

Craig James (hamstring)

Alshon Jeffery (calf)

Nate Sudfeld

With six injured players, the only healthy scratch for Sunday night is third-string quarterback Sudfeld. Sanders, LeBlanc, Driscoll, James and Jeffery were all ruled out on Friday.

All five players who were activated off IR on Saturday — Jalen Reagor, Jason Peters, Dallas Goedert, T.J. Edwards and Rudy Ford — are all active for this game.

In addition, CB Michael Jacquet and DT Raequan Williams are both active after being elevated from the practice squad on Saturday. Both undrafted rookies have a chance to make their NFL debuts on Sunday.

As a reminder, Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (concussion) is inactive for this game, which means rookie seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci will make his first NFL start. His backup is Garrett Gilbert, whom the Cowboys just brought back off of the Browns’ practice squad.

The Eagles’ backup offensive linemen tonight are Matt Pryor, Sua Opeta, Jack Driscoll and Brett Toth.

Here’s how the Eagles’ skill positions break down tonight:

Running back (3): Boston Scott, Corey Clement, Jason Huntley

Tight end (3): Goedert, Richard Rodgers, Jason Croom

Wide receiver (6): Reagor, Travis Fulgham, Greg Ward Jr., John Hightower, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Quez Watkins

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube