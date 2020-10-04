Eagles Inactives: Eagles Down to 4 Receivers to Face 49ers on Sunday Night Football

Eagles down to 4 receivers to face 49ers on Sunday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Second-year receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside made the trip to Santa Clara but is inactive for the Eagles’ Week 4 game against the 49ers.

Arcega-Whiteside came into the weekend listed as doubtful with a calf injury he suffered during pregame warmups before the Eagles’ Week 3 tie.

Here’s the Eagles’ full list of inactives:

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf)

DeSean Jackson (hamstring)

Alshon Jeffery (foot)

Avonte Maddox (ankle)

Nate Sudfeld

Hakeem Butler

Casey Toohill

Here are the 49ers’ inactives:

#49ers inactives vs. #Eagles



QB Jimmy Garoppolo

RB Raheem Mostert

TE Daniel Helm

OL Tom Compton

LB Dre Greenlaw

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Ahkello Witherspoon — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 4, 2020

As a reminder, Jason Peters (foot) and Trevor Williams (rib) aren’t playing either but both were put on Injured Reserve on Saturday.

WR Travis Fulgham, C Luke Juriga and RB Adrian Killins are all active for tonight’s game after getting signed from the practice squad on Saturday. Likewise, WR Deontay Burnett and DB Grayland Arnold are also active after getting elevated from the practice squad.

The difference between the two groups is that the players who were elevated are just for tonight’s game.

Without JJAW, DeSean and Alshon, the Eagles have just four receivers active: Greg Ward, John Hightower Deontay Burnett, Fulgham. But the Eagles can use their tight ends and running back Killins as a receiver.

And the Eagles have five running backs active: Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Corey Clement, Jason Huntley and Killins.

The Eagles have just three true cornerbacks active: Darius Slay, Cre’Von LeBlanc and Nickell Robey-Coleman. They might have to slide a safety to corner tonight. Jalen Mills has obviously played cornerback before and is likely to play corner tonight.

With Peters out, Jordan Mailata will make his first career start for an offensive line that has been changing every week.

The Eagles will have a new OL for the fourth time in four games on Sunday:



Week 1: Peters, Seumalo, Kelce, Herbig, Driscoll



Week 2: Peters, Seumalo, Kelce, Herbig, Johnson



Week 3: Peters, Herbig, Kelce, Pryor, Johnson



Week 4: Mailata, Herbig, Kelce, Pryor, Johnson — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) October 3, 2020

The Eagles brought in Butler as a tight end. The former wide receiver had just a few days of practice with a new team and at a new position, so he’s inactive.

DE Genard Avery is up over Toohill for the second straight week.