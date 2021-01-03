Eagles inactives: Carson Wentz a healthy scratch in season finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Carson Wentz is officially a healthy scratch for the Eagles’ season finale against Washington on Sunday Night Football.

Wentz had been the backup behind Jalen Hurts for the previous three games but without a playoff berth on the line and with plenty of questions about his future with the Eagles, Nate Sudfeld will be the backup.

This is the first time since Week 1 that Sudfeld is active. Sudfeld was the backup in Week 1 but has been the third-stringer ever since.

This game has no playoff implications for the Eagles but Washington can take the NFC East crown with a win.

Here’s the full list of Eagles’ inactives:

Derek Barnett (calf)

Fletcher Cox (neck)

Dallas Goedert (calf)

DeSean Jackson (ankle)

Jordan Mailata (concussion)

Richard Rodgers (ankle)

Miles Sanders (knee)

Michael Jacquet (calf)

Carson Wentz

Alshon Jeffery

Jeffery is also a healthy scratch in this game. He had been banged up but wasn't on the injury report this week.

TE Jason Croom and LB Rashad Smith, who were signed to the active roster from the practice squad are active. So are DE Joe Ostman, T Prince Tega Wanogho, S Blake Countess and CB Jameson Houston, who were all elevated from the practice squad.

Countess and Houston are technically COVID-19 replacements for Jalen Mills and Nickell Robey-Coleman.

This will be the first-career NFL game for sixth-round pick Tega Wanogho. The Auburn product will likely be the top backup tackle against Washington but might see playing time.

