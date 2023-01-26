Eagles' Howie Roseman Named PFWA Executive of the Year

Roseman gets award after reshaping Eagles’ roster in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After putting together a championship-caliber roster this season, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been named the 2022 NFL Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

The Eagles went 9-8 last season with a first-year head coach and a first-year starting quarterback and then Roseman went to work.

This offseason, Roseman bolstered the roster with talent in several different ways. He signed free agents Haason Reddick and Kyzir White in March. He figured out a way to keep Fletcher Cox. He traded for A.J. Brown and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. He signed James Bradberry in May. He already locked up the 2018 class of Dallas Goedert, Jordan Mailata, Josh Sweat and Avonte Maddox to long-term deals.

After all those moves, expectations were high for the Eagles coming into the 2022 season.

“Yeah, I feel like this is Philly,” Roseman said before training camp. “Obviously, there are always going to be expectations. At the end of the day, we have to start that with camp. We have to start that with having a good camp, having a competitive camp, getting guys ready to play for the start of the season.

“So for us, we're just trying to stay in the moment and make sure we're evaluating the team and getting the best possible players that we can to get ready for Detroit.”

The result was a team that won a franchise-record 14 games in the regular season to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC and is now one win away from advancing to Super Bowl LVII.

This is Roseman’s second time winning the Executive of the Year after he won it in 2017.

The PFWA award is the one cited most often. The Associated Press does not name an executive of the year.

In some ways, this 2022 season has felt an awful lot like 2017, when the Eagles went on to win Super Bowl LII. Just about every move Roseman has made this season has worked out much like his moves worked in that first Super Bowl year.

What makes this year’s success so amazing is that the Eagles are on the doorstep of getting back to the Super Bowl five years after they won it all and are doing it with a different head coach in Nick Sirianni, a new quarterback in Jalen Hurts and a roster that has been mostly turned over.

Just six players remain from that Super Bowl LII roster: Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Isaac Seumalo, Jake Elliott, Rick Lovato. (Seven if you include Derek Barnett, who is on IR.)

The point is that Roseman has basically built two completely separate Super Bowl teams five years apart, which is incredibly impressive. If the Eagles are able to win it all this season, he might be a Hall of Fame executive.

Roseman, 47, began with the Eagles as an intern in 2000 and slowly climbed his way up the ladder. He was eventually promoted to director of football administration, then vice president of football administration, then vice president of player personnel, before finally being named general manager in 2010.

After his first stint as general manager, Roseman lost a power struggle with then-head coach Chip Kelly and was away from football decision-making in the 2015 season. But since his return to power in 2016, Roseman’s resume has been impressive.