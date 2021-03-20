Eagles Have Their Most Draft Picks in a Decade. Now What?

What picks do the Eagles have in the 2021 NFL Draft? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

With a month and a half before the NFL draft, the Eagles have their most draft picks in a decade.

Things could change — and usually do — but as of now, the Eagles have 11 picks in this year's draft, tied with the Vikings for most in the league. The Cowboys, Packers, Jaguars and Patriots have 10 each.

That would be the Eagles' most draft picks since they had 11 in 2011 and match the most since they had 13 in 2010.

The Eagles have four of the first 84 picks. They're one of three teams with four picks that early. The Raiders have four of the first 80 and Washington owns four of the first 82.

For a team shedding veterans and salary cap and trying to build with youth, that's where you want to be. Now they just have to draft the right players.

This is the first time the Eagles have had four picks in the top 85 since 2005, when they picked Mike Patterson at No. 31, Reggie Brown at 35, Matt McCoy at 63 and Ryan Moats at 77.

The Eagles also had four of the top 85 in 1996, drafting Jermane Mayberry at No. 25, Jason Dunn at 54, Brian Dawkins 56 and Bobby Hoying at 85.

The Eagles also have two 3rd-round picks for the first time since 2007, when they selected Stewart Bradley and Tony Hunt.

The Eagles have at least one pick in every round except the 4th. They traded their 2021 4th-round pick to the Browns for Genard Avery at the 2019 trade deadline. The last time the Eagles didn't have a 4th-round pick was 2016.

The NFL released the official list of 2021 draft picks here.

Let's take a look at the Eagles' picks:

1st round: No. 6 (own pick)

2nd round: No. 37 (own pick)

3rd round: No. 70 (own pick)

3rd round: No. 84 (acquired from Colts as part of the Carson Wentz trade)

5th round: No. 150 (own pick)

5th round: No. 156 (acquired from Cowboys as part of 2020 draft-day trade)

6th round: No. 189 (own pick)

6th round: No. 224 (compensatory pick)

6th round: No. 225 (compensatory pick)

7th round: No. 234 (own pick)

7th round: No. 240 (acquired from 49ers as part of Marquis Goodwin trade)

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube