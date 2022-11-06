Eagles Grades by Position After Half of the 2022 Season

Our Eagles grades by position after (nearly) half of the 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are off to their first 8-0 start in franchise history and have been the NFL’s only undefeated team for a while now.

Since the NFL added an extra game the exact halfway point of the 2022 season for the Eagles would come at halftime of the Washington game on Monday night.

So we’ll have to deliver these midseason awards after just 47% of the season. These grades are averages from the first eight games of the season with each game weighted the same:

Quarterback

Grades by game: A-, A+, A, B+, B, B+, A+, A-

Jalen Hurts: 68.2%, 2,042 yards, 12 TDs, 2 INTs; 88 rushing attempts, 326 yards, 6 TDs

Hurts has been a legitimate MVP candidate this season and is the most improved player in the NFL. He put together an 8-7 record as the Eagles’ starter last season but he’s been a huge reason for their 8-0 start in 2022. He’s on pace for 38 total touchdowns in 2022. In recent weeks, he hasn’t needed to run as much but that ability isn’t going anywhere and the improvement we’ve seen as a passer makes him such a dangerous player. His two best games of the season came against the Vikings and the Steelers.

Grade: A- (3.71)

Running back

Grades by game: A, B+, B-, A+, B, B+, A, A

Miles Sanders: 131 attempts, 656 yards, 6 TDs; 11 catches, 42 yards

After missing too many games over the last two years, Sanders has stayed healthy through eight games (knock on wood) and is playing at a Pro Bowl level. He’s having a career year in a contract season. He’s on pace for his first 1,000-yard season (he’s on pace for nearly 1,400 yards) and already has six touchdowns after failing to get into the end zone at all in 2021. The Eagles have also gotten spot contributions from Kenny Gainwell (3 TDs) and Boston Scott (1 TD).

Grade: A- (3.58)

Receiver

Grades by game: B+, A+, A+, B+, B-, B+, A+, B+

A.J. Brown: 43 catches on 69 targets, 718 yards, 6 TDs

The star of the show is Brown, who is one of the best receivers the NFL and the best receiver we’ve seen in an Eagles uniform since Terrell Owens. Brown was already a Pro Bowler before he got to Philly but he’s having the best season of his career. He’s on a ridiculous pace and if he keeps on it he’ll end up with over 1,500 yards and 12-13 touchdowns. While Brown is the star, the Eagles have gotten solid contributions from DeVonta Smith and the rest of the receivers. Smith is on pace for a quiet 85/939/4 season. Not bad for a No. 2. And at times we’ve seen flashes from Quez Watkins and Zach Pascal too.

Grade: A- (3.62)

Tight end

Grades by game: B, A, A, B+, A, C, A, A+

Dallas Goedert: 40 catches on 50 targets, 521 yards, 2 TDs

The Eagles are getting career years from a few players and Goedert is clearly one of them. He might not be the best tight end in the NFL but he’s now firmly in the conversation. His receiving numbers speak for themselves but his blocking ability absolutely matters too. After Goedert, Jack Stoll plays a ton, mostly as a blocker, and Grant Calcaterra has one catch. Goedert is coming off one of the best games of his career against the Texans.

Grade: A- (3.58)

Offensive line

Grades by game: B+, A-, B+, A+, A, A-, A, B

Even dealing with some injuries, this is a very good offensive line. The starting ground of Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo and Lane Johnson is probably the best in the league. And they’ve held up when backups are in there too, which is a testament to OL coach Jeff Stoutland. Their offensive line is the reason all those other guys are having so much success.

Grade: A- (3.67)

Defensive line

Grades by game: C-, B+, A+, A, C+, B+, A, B

Javon Hargrave: 26 tackles, 6 sacks, 5 TFLs, 8 QB hits

After five sacks in the last two games, Hargrave has taken over the lead for the team, but Haason Reddick is still up there with 5 1/2 and 8 QB hits. They’re also getting great pressure from Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham on the edge. We’ll see how newcomer Robert Quinn adds to that. Inside, Hargrave has been a monster recently now that his toe has healed. Fletcher Cox isn’t as good as he used to be but he’s still solid. And Jordan Davis was playing very well before his high ankle sprain. The Eagles’ run defense hasn’t been great so they’ve been dinged a few times in the grades, but this is still a good and deep unit.

Grade: B+ (3.25)

Linebacker

Grades by game: C, A, A, A, C-, B, A, C+

T.J. Edwards, 74 tackles, 49 solo, 5 QB hits, 5 TFLs, 2 sacks

The duo of Edwards and Kyzir White (55 tackles) has finally given the Eagles competent linebackers for the first time in a while. Again, the Eagles’ run defense has hurt their grades at multiple levels but these guys have played well at times against the run and have been solid in coverage. Nakobe Dean has been on the bench and it’s not because he can’t play; it’s because these guys can.

Grade: B (3.13)

Secondary

Grades by game: B, A+, A, A, B-, A+, A, B

C.J. Gardner-Johnson: 5 INTs, 1 sack, 42 tackles, 3 TFLs, 1 QB hit

While Gardner-Johnson has been the beneficiary of a few lucky bounces, he’s making the catches when the ball comes to him and that’s not always a given when it comes to DBs. In addition to CJGJ’s five INTs, Darius Slay and James Bradberry each have three and form what is arguably the best cornerback duo in the NFL. Add Avonte Maddox to that as the nickel and this unit is very good. Marcus Epps hasn’t been flashy but the young safety is playing well too. The Eagles’ depth in the secondary might be shaky but those starting five are playing at a really high level.

Grade: A- (3.67)

Special teams

Grades by game: B+, B, B-, B+, A, C-, C+, C

Jake Elliott: 6/8 on FGs, 23/24 on PATs

While the Eagles have had some really good moments and big-time plays on special teams (looking at you Zech McPhearson and Cameron Dicker) the entire unit has been the weak link on this team. They’ve made too many errors and it is a concern that eventually one of those errors will hurt them.

Grade: B- (2.79)

Coaching

Grades by game: C-, A+, A, A, C, B+, A, B

Record: 8-0

It’s always tough because we go through these wins and nitpick and there have been times I didn’t agree with what the coaching staff has done. But when we get to midway through the season and I see that B+, I can’t help to think that it’s wrong. This is a young coaching staff that has its team with a perfect record and taking care of business. Have the coaches been perfect? Nope. Far from it. But hard to argue with the results.

Grade: B+ (3.29)

