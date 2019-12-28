Eagles-Giants NFL Week 17 Predictions 2019

The Eagles (8-7) travel to face the Giants (4-11) on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. If the Eagles win, they clinch the NFC East.

To the predictions:

Reuben Frank (7-8)

The Giants are probably going to score a lot of points Sunday. The Eagles are going to score more. As gaudy as the Giants' offensive stats have been the last couple weeks, the key matchup is the one between an Eagles' offense that's been rolling the last month against the NFL's No. 29-ranked defense. The Giants have been better on offense the last two weeks - against the Dolphins and Redskins - but they've been terrible all year on defense. They're giving up 28 points per game, their most since 1966 and second-most ever. If the Eagles can jump on the Giants early - and they've been better early in games - those Giants players are going to be thinking about getting out of East Rutherford with their health and heading home for the winter. It's a scary game, a scary situation. Especially if the Eagles let the Giants stay in the game. But I like their chances.

Eagles 37, Giants 29

Dave Zangaro (8-7)

This game is much harder than it ought to be going against a 4-11 team, but the Giants have a little something going right now. Daniel Jones is coming off a really impressive performance last week and while that doesn't always translate to the next week, some confidence for a talented rookie is dangerous. I have some questions about how the Eagles' defense will stop all the weapons the Giants have, but they did hold the Cowboys to nine points last week and they should be able to slow down Jones and the Giants enough to win this game. On the other side, I expect Carson Wentz to continue to play well.

Eagles 31, Giants 21

Derrick Gunn (7-8)

My goodness! How many more injuries will this Eagles team have to endure? Zach Ertz is now dealing with a broken rib and back issues. The regular-season finale outlook is simple: Win and they're in the postseason party. The Giants would like nothing better than to knock the Eagles out.

The Birds needed overtime to get past the G-men a few weeks ago with old man Eli Manning under center. This time, the Birds' defense gets to find out what first-round pick Daniel Jones is all about. Jones has a big arm and unlike Manning isn't afraid to take off and run. He's the second-leading rusher on the team. Saquon Barkley is healthy again and running like he did his rookie campaign. The Birds still remember what rookie WR Darius Slayton did to them (five catches, 154 yards, two touchdowns). Throw in Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard and the Giants can do some damage. Don't expect the Giants to just roll over. There's a lot at stake for many involved. Head coach Pat Shurmur's job could be on the line. Players are playing for jobs and financial incentives. For Eagles fans, this game could be nerve-racking until the very end.

Eagles 27, Giants 24

Ray Didinger (6-9)

Nothing has come easily for the Eagles this season and I don't expect anything to change on Sunday. I know most people think the Eagles will ride their current mojo right through the Giants and straight into the postseason. They may do it, but I don't think it will be the laugher some folks expect.

The Giants have won back-to-back games and while they were against the likes of Miami and Washington, their offense still was impressive. Daniel Jones threw five touchdown passes last Sunday and Saquon Barkley rolled up a club-record 259 yards in total offense. Barkley gave the Eagles fits last season and he may do it again on Sunday.

Here's the good news for the Eagles: the Giants' defense stinks.

Eagles 31, Giants 24

Andrew Kulp (9-6)

It should scare any Eagles fan that Saquon Barkley suddenly looks like the best running back in football again, Daniel Jones is capable of dropping 375 yards and five touchdowns on an opponent, and Sterling Shepard is back and playing well again. The Giants offense is dangerous. The Eagles' defense hasn't played particularly well on the road, either.

That being said, the Eagles are playing with a purpose we haven't seen this season, and Carson Wentz looks amazing. Add in the fact that New York's secondary is terrible, and there's no reason the Birds can't win in a shootout - plus, the stadium should be mostly green and black against a team with nothing to play for and in close proximity to Philly.

Eagles 35, Giants 31

