Eagles-Giants Game to Clinch NFC East Title Has New Kickoff Time

You'll have to wait a few more hours next Sunday to see if the Eagles are able to clinch the NFC East next week.

The Eagles' Week 17 game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium has been moved to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff from it's original 1 p.m. time slot. The game is still on FOX.

If the Eagles beat the Giants next week, they'll clinch the division and be heading to the playoffs. That's the easiest way to do this.

But the Eagles can actually make it to the playoffs without winning next week. The Cowboys play the Redskins and a Dallas loss would get the Eagles into the playoffs as well.

It's worth noting that the Cowboys-Redskins game has also been moved to 4:25 p.m., so there won't be any advantage for the Eagles.

After the Eagles' 17-9 win over the Cowboys on Sunday, their odds to win the division are up to 76 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight.

What to look forward to next week ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ERzdf3A6Y7 — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 23, 2019

Overall, there are now seven games set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. and six of them have playoff implications. It's setting up to be an exciting Week 17.

