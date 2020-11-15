Giants Defeat Eagles in a Game That Felt Worse Than the 27-17 Score

The banged-up Eagles struggled to convert on third (or fourth) down against the Giants Sunday. They struggled on defense.

Generally, the Eagles struggled all over the field in a 27-17 loss to the New York Giants, in a game that felt a lot worse than the score reflects.

The good news was that Wentz did not throw an interception, but otherwise it was a tough game for the quarterback, who completed 21 of 37 attempts and was sacked three times.

Both Boston Scott -- with a 56-yard run -- and Corey Clement scored touchdowns, and Miles Sanders added a two-point conversion, but that effort fizzled as the team failed to convert a single third down, after nine attempts.

Eagles were 0-9 on third down



First time in 37 years Eagles were 0-9 or worse on third down since they were 0-11 also vs Giants pic.twitter.com/qOCJLUr0mi — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 15, 2020

Penalties killed the Eagles in the first half, with Coach Doug Pederson expressing his frustration. “Are you kidding me? That’s what’s killing us on offense," he told Fox's Laura Okmin, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark. "We cannot move prior to the snap. End of story.”

The Eagles, at 3-5-1, remain atop the NFC East, thanks to the tie against Cincinnati. But the Giants made their case to win the dreadful division.

QB Daniel Jones threw for 244 yards and ran for a touchdown and Wayne Gallman Jr. had two TD runs.

Jones finished with 64 yards rushing and the Giants had 151 on the ground.

The Eagles were down 14-3 at halftime before Scott broke his long run and tiptoed down the left sideline. Miles Sanders ran in for the 2-point conversion to cut the deficit to 14-11.

But the Giants quickly answered with Gallman’s 1-yard TD run. Jones hit consecutive passes of 27 yards to Sterling Shepard and 38 yards to Golden Tate to set up the score.

Philadelphia came right back. Wentz completed a pair of 16-yard passes to Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward. Sanders ran 14 yards to the 5 and Corey Clement took it in from there for his first TD since Oct. 11, 2018. Eagles coach Doug Pederson chose to go for 2 and Wentz was sacked.

After Jones had a 14-yard TD run negated by Andrew Thomas’ holding penalty, Graham Gano kicked a 35-yard field goal to extend the lead to 24-17. Gano’s 44-yarder made it 27-17.

Gallman leaped in from the 2 on fourth-and-1 to make it 14-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.