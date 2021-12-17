Eagles Game Moved to Tuesday Due to Washington COVID Issues: Report

Eagles-Washington game moved amid COVID outbreak originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Amid a COVID-19 outbreak in Washington, the Eagles-Washington Week 15 game has been pushed back to Tuesday night.

The two teams will play at the Linc at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The MMQB's Albert Breer first reported the news.

Coming into Friday, the Washington Football Team had 21 players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list and had a few more added in the morning, including starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

While cases in Washington have been skyrocketing, the Eagles have just two players on their COVID-19 list: Quez Watkins and practice squad running back Jason Huntley. The Eagles are obviously not happy about this game being pushed. They have a case too: They’re being punished for an outbreak in their opposition’s locker room.

Damn I thought the team would have to forfeit!!! This crazyð¤¦ð¾ââï¸ — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) December 17, 2021

The Eagles will now have to play three very important division games with playoff implications in 13 days.

There’s obviously no guarantee anything changes in a couple days and the major negative for the Eagles is they will now have a short week to prepare for the Giants in Week 16 as they try to make a playoff push in these final four games.

Early Friday afternoon, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he hadn’t yet heard from the league about the possibility of pushing the game back. But things apparently moved pretty quickly since then.

“No, they tell us where to play and when to play and we'll play there,” Sirianni said. “Haven't heard anything; plan on playing at Sunday at 1.”

The Eagles have played just two Tuesday games in franchise history. You’ll remember the last one as the Joe Webb game. Back in 2010, the Eagles-Vikings game was pushed back two days because of a snow storm and unknown quarterback Joe Webb led the Vikings to a shocking 24-14 win.

The Eagles will hope history doesn’t repeat itself this coming week.