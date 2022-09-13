Eagles Fans Sue Washington Commanders Over Railing Collapse

This story originally appeared on NBC4 Washington.

Four Philadelphia Eagles fans are suing the Washington Commanders, alleging they are still coping with injuries sustained in January when a railing broke at FedEx Field and several spectators fell.

The four fans who filed the lawsuit Friday are from New Jersey and are each seeking upwards of $75,000 for damages they suffered at the game and the issues they’ve dealt with since.

The incident occurred after a game between Washington’s football team and the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 2, 2022, NBC Sports Washington reported.

Video shows several fans leaning over a railing as members of the Eagles, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, walk toward the team’s exit tunnel. Just as Hurts began to high-five fans, the railing collapsed. Several fans ended up on the ground, the video shows.

Hurts was seen helping some of the fans. He later wrote a letter to the NFL and Washington inquiring about “what follow-up action is being considered in response to the near-tragic incident.”

Defendants named in the lawsuit include the Commanders (then called the Washington Football Team), FedEx Field owner Washington Football Stadium Inc. and Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC), which is in charge of security at games.

In court documents, the fans say the defendants treated them in a callous and indifferent manner.

After the incident, the team issued a statement saying the fans were offered an onsite medical evaluation and left of their own accord.

The fans’ lawsuit says that neither the team staff nor CSC security workers tried to assess their injuries.

The fans say they are still receiving medical attention for the injuries they sustained at the game. They are seeking compensation for loss of income, medical expenses and legal fees.

The Commanders told News4 Tuesday morning that they would not comment on the case.