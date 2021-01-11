Eagles Fans React to Doug Pederson's Firing With Anger, Heartbreak

Eagles fans react to Pederson firing with anger, heartbreak originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles parted ways with Doug Pederson as head coach on Monday, after five seasons and one Super Bowl title.

The news, unthinkable when the 2020 season began, seemed obvious by Monday morning, but it's still not easy for Eagles fans to say goodbye to the man who coached the Birds to their first and only Super Bowl title.

When the news dropped on Monday afternoon, fans reacted with a mixture of emotions.

A bunch of fans just wanted to say thank you to Pederson for his legacy:

Thank you for the best Eagles season ever pic.twitter.com/4QBHSWKk23 — Tom Ignudo (@TomIgnudo) January 11, 2021

Doug Forever. Thank you Forever. — Yo (@FlyGoalScoredBy) January 11, 2021

Bye Dougie, thanks for 2017 — Josh Bright (@DaPriceIsBright) January 11, 2021

finally. thank you forever doug, best of luck...though we probably need it more than you do. https://t.co/GYrxDIL0pC — alexa, how do i stop liking sports? (@ilovechooch) January 11, 2021

Appreciate all that you’ve done for Philadelphia, Doug. You will go down as a legend in the history books. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/3Dj3EqODOe — Jason Ashworth (@AllAshworth) January 11, 2021

I don't care how much he annoyed me the last year or so. Doug Pederson is a goddamn hero in my eyes. I'll miss that guy. https://t.co/PXUXySD5Gg — Ryan Quigley (@TheRyanQuigley) January 11, 2021

ONE LAST TIME pic.twitter.com/4SjD1j8fLT — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) January 11, 2021

A fair number of fans were angry at the decision:

"Win a title, and they'll love you forever" — Brian Coulter (@PhilaBCoulter) January 11, 2021

they got rid of the wrong guy. of the doug-carson-howie trio, if i had to keep one, it would be doug. i think it's a mistake. hope like hell i'm wrong. — alexa, how do i stop liking sports? (@ilovechooch) January 11, 2021

Eagles are a franchise in complete disarray. — O.J. Spivey 🎙📝🏟✊🏾 (@OJPhilly) January 11, 2021

Stupid. — Kyle Scott (@CrossingBroad) January 11, 2021

Disaster organization — Dan (@snaxonly) January 11, 2021

Goddamn. They did it. — Music Fan Person (@saveitnerds_) January 11, 2021

less than three years ago doug pederson lead the eagles to their first super bowl in history



now he's fired



wild times — drew (@Dcorrigan50) January 11, 2021

And some immediately jumped to calling for Howie Roseman to be fired as well:

If Lurie doesn’t fire Roseman as well, he and John Middleton will battle it out for worst owner in the city. — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) January 11, 2021

fire howie roseman — drew (@Dcorrigan50) January 11, 2021

Now fire Howie Roseman @Eagles — I’m just riffin baby (@GoBirdsGoSixers) January 11, 2021

After a frustratingly bad 2020 regular season, Eagles fans were clamoring for change in a big way, from roster construction to coaching hierarchy.

This, though, feels different - Pederson built a relationship with fans over his five years at the helm, and it feels like he didn't get a fair shake in his final year between bad roster management, overwhelming injuries, and an unprecedented quarterback melt down.

Now Jeffrey Lurie has a particularly tall task: replacing the man who won Super Bowl LII, and Eagles fans' hearts.

