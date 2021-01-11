Eagles Fans React to Doug Pederson's Firing With Anger, Heartbreak

Eagles fans react to Pederson firing with anger, heartbreak originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The Eagles parted ways with Doug Pederson as head coach on Monday, after five seasons and one Super Bowl title.
The news, unthinkable when the 2020 season began, seemed obvious by Monday morning, but it's still not easy for Eagles fans to say goodbye to the man who coached the Birds to their first and only Super Bowl title.
When the news dropped on Monday afternoon, fans reacted with a mixture of emotions.
A bunch of fans just wanted to say thank you to Pederson for his legacy:
A fair number of fans were angry at the decision:
And some immediately jumped to calling for Howie Roseman to be fired as well:
After a frustratingly bad 2020 regular season, Eagles fans were clamoring for change in a big way, from roster construction to coaching hierarchy.
This, though, feels different - Pederson built a relationship with fans over his five years at the helm, and it feels like he didn't get a fair shake in his final year between bad roster management, overwhelming injuries, and an unprecedented quarterback melt down.
Now Jeffrey Lurie has a particularly tall task: replacing the man who won Super Bowl LII, and Eagles fans' hearts.
