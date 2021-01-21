Philadelphia Eagles

Nick Sirianni

Eagles Fans Erupt With Hilarious Reactions to Nick Sirianni Head Coach Hire

The Eagles finally made their head coach decision on Thursday, and fans came ready with reactions and jokes.

By Adam Hermann

Eagles fans have hilarious reactions to Nick Sirianni hire originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles finally found their next head coach on Thursday, reportedly hiring former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni to take the helm after Doug Pederson's ouster 10 days ago.

It's a fascinating dynamic, hiring away an offensive coordinator who spent this year working for Frank Reich... who was offensive coordinator in Philly when the Eagles won a Super Bowl under Doug Pederson.

Very circular.

How do Eagles fans feel about the move? They, as usual, are sort of all over the place:

Relief that the Eagles didn't hire Josh McDaniels. Plenty of jokes about hiring a man with an Italian name to coach a team in South Philly. A little uncertainy.

The fans have it all:

Sirianni really came out of nowhere over the last few days and stormed to the front of the Eagles' coaching search, a fascinating development after Josh McDaniels seemed to be the front-runner.

We'll see if he can endear himself to the Philly faithful over the next few years. Should be an interesting time to be an Eagles fan.

