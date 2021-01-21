Eagles Fans Erupt With Hilarious Reactions to Nick Sirianni Head Coach Hire

Eagles fans have hilarious reactions to Nick Sirianni hire originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles finally found their next head coach on Thursday, reportedly hiring former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni to take the helm after Doug Pederson's ouster 10 days ago.

It's a fascinating dynamic, hiring away an offensive coordinator who spent this year working for Frank Reich... who was offensive coordinator in Philly when the Eagles won a Super Bowl under Doug Pederson.

Very circular.

How do Eagles fans feel about the move? They, as usual, are sort of all over the place:

Relief that the Eagles didn't hire Josh McDaniels. Plenty of jokes about hiring a man with an Italian name to coach a team in South Philly. A little uncertainy.

The fans have it all:

My gut feel, Sirianni is a home run hire. — Jack Fritz (@JackFritzWIP) January 21, 2021

Fine, hope he’s good, at least we won’t have to argue about Josh McDaniels being a war criminal or something. https://t.co/I7nblRsmVP — Matt Carey (@RealMattCarey) January 21, 2021

I don’t know who this person is but he’s not Josh McDaniels so let’s ride https://t.co/UO7HwoxbAT — Ryan Quigley (@TheRyanQuigley) January 21, 2021

Making garlic bread tonight and some meatballs no reason — Yo (@FlyGoalScoredBy) January 21, 2021

Strombolis for Sirianni start the movement every sunday https://t.co/BqmLN0JZti — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) January 21, 2021

The Eagles just hired the OC of their former OC pic.twitter.com/9pVkEQJUm1 — PFF PHI Eagles (@PFF_Eagles) January 21, 2021

I think hiring Sirianni says something interesting about Reich’s relationship with Doug. — Noah Becker (@Noah_Becker) January 21, 2021

NORTHEAST PHILLY: Nick Surrrriaaahhhnee — Franzke & LA (@FranzkeLA) January 21, 2021

ok fine at least it wasn't psycho mcdaniels https://t.co/jK29t90Obw — Treb (@treblaw) January 21, 2021

I don’t know what to think. — TBD (@IgglesCoverage) January 21, 2021

So the Eagles are hiring Aaron Rodgers with White Walker eyes as head coach. — Mikey D, O&BP 🤙🏼🏴‍☠️ (@MikeyD_OandBP) January 21, 2021

my meeting was pushed back and my team hired a young hot italian coach, yes i’m having a fantastic day — kos (@kostancaaa__) January 21, 2021

Sirianni really came out of nowhere over the last few days and stormed to the front of the Eagles' coaching search, a fascinating development after Josh McDaniels seemed to be the front-runner.

We'll see if he can endear himself to the Philly faithful over the next few years. Should be an interesting time to be an Eagles fan.

