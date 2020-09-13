Eagles Fans Are Roasting Their Own Team After Week 1 Loss to Washington

Eagles fans roasting own team after ugly Week 1 loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The Eagles' 27-17 loss to Washington on Sunday was an embarrassing collapse worthy of the Chip Kelly days, a bad showing which stung even worse after the Eagles got fans' hopes up with a red-hot first quarter.
And 2020 has been a weird year on all fronts, but the collective post-game social media outburst from Eagles fans was about as normal as things have been since March.
Complaints ranging from general frustration and malaise, to anger at the Eagles' medical staff, to displeasure with second-round pick Jalen Hurts being inactive and feeling like a waste in a crucial divisional matchup:
Basically all the (very, very) unhappy bases were covered as the Birds moved to 0-1, with plenty of question marks all over.
At least one person liked the game... Philadelphia Union minority owner and DMV-area native Kevin Durant:
Go away, Kevin.