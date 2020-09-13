Eagles Fans Are Roasting Their Own Team After Week 1 Loss to Washington

Eagles fans roasting own team after ugly Week 1 loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles' 27-17 loss to Washington on Sunday was an embarrassing collapse worthy of the Chip Kelly days, a bad showing which stung even worse after the Eagles got fans' hopes up with a red-hot first quarter.

And 2020 has been a weird year on all fronts, but the collective post-game social media outburst from Eagles fans was about as normal as things have been since March.

Complaints ranging from general frustration and malaise, to anger at the Eagles' medical staff, to displeasure with second-round pick Jalen Hurts being inactive and feeling like a waste in a crucial divisional matchup:

Absolutely disgraceful — Dan (@snaxonly) September 13, 2020

This is how the game has gone for the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/qqMOJA9JHy — Ben Natan (@TheBenNatan) September 13, 2020

When you lose to a team called "football team" in embarrassing fashion, it's going to be a long season... — Brian Sloane (@Brian_Sloane) September 13, 2020

I regret expressing any sort of desire for the return of Philly sports — SmashMike (@Mikelennial) September 13, 2020

Eagles, once again, is a disgrace — Ryan Gilbert (@RGilbertSOP) September 13, 2020

Winston Justice-type nightmare — shamus (@shamus_clancy) September 13, 2020

Lets keep wentz in the pocket all day with Swiss cheese offensive line — ben (@_BEN_11) September 13, 2020

defund the Eagles medical staff — Treb (@treblaw) September 13, 2020

haskins is horrible and wentz is playing just like him — CK (@cranekicker) September 13, 2020

Football used to be fun — Mitch Rupert (@Mitch_Rupert) September 13, 2020

Actually wish the season would just be cancelled now after all — Sean Cottrell (@S_Cottrell23) September 13, 2020

Offensive tackle.

Offensive guard.

Linebacker.



You look up and down this roster and see position groups that would have helped with a second-round pick.



Quarterback isn't one of them. #Eagles — Patrick Donohue (@Patrick_Donohue) September 13, 2020

Basically all the (very, very) unhappy bases were covered as the Birds moved to 0-1, with plenty of question marks all over.

At least one person liked the game... Philadelphia Union minority owner and DMV-area native Kevin Durant:

The Football Team — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 13, 2020

Go away, Kevin.