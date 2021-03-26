Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles Trade Back in NFL Draft First Round, Grab Future 1st Rounder

The Eagles traded back in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft and got a first round pick next year in the process

By Dan Stamm

Philadelphia Eagles helmets on a bench
AP Photo/Michael Perez

The Philadelphia Eagles have traded back in the first round of next month's NFL Draft to get another first round pick next year.

The Birds on Friday announced they were sending the No. 6 and No. 156 (fifth round) picks in the draft to the Miami Dolphins for the No. 12 and No. 123 (fourth round) picks in this year's draft and Miami's 2022 first rounder.

As pointed out by the Eagles, they now have 11 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft and could wind up with three first-round picks next year, including the Dolphins' and the conditional pick they got from the Indianapolis Colts in the Carson Wentz trade.

A top-tier QB like BYU's Zach Wilson being off the table, the Eagles’ will likely look to grab one of the top remaining receivers or one of the top cornerbacks with the 12th pick, reported NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank.

Roobs breaks down what the blockbuster draft pick deal means to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and the abundance of picks the Eagles now have in the coming drafts.

