The Philadelphia Eagles have traded back in the first round of next month's NFL Draft to get another first round pick next year.

The Birds on Friday announced they were sending the No. 6 and No. 156 (fifth round) picks in the draft to the Miami Dolphins for the No. 12 and No. 123 (fourth round) picks in this year's draft and Miami's 2022 first rounder.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Trade: #Eagles have traded picks No. 6 and No. 156 overall to the Dolphins in exchange for No. 12 overall, No. 123 overall, and a 2022 first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/Nzy949CsX4 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 26, 2021

As pointed out by the Eagles, they now have 11 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft and could wind up with three first-round picks next year, including the Dolphins' and the conditional pick they got from the Indianapolis Colts in the Carson Wentz trade.

A top-tier QB like BYU's Zach Wilson being off the table, the Eagles’ will likely look to grab one of the top remaining receivers or one of the top cornerbacks with the 12th pick, reported NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank.

Roobs breaks down what the blockbuster draft pick deal means to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and the abundance of picks the Eagles now have in the coming drafts.