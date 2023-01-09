Want to See Eagles in NFL Playoffs? Here Is When Tickets to Divisional Round Go on Sale

Want to see the Philadelphia Eagles play at Lincoln Financial Field in the NFL playoffs?

The No.1 seeded Eagles announced Monday that tickets to their divisional round playoff game will go on sale on Ticketmaster.com at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

There will be a four-ticket limit "per household" on a first-come, first-served basis, the Eagles said.

Eagles say tickets for home divisional game go on sale tomorrow pic.twitter.com/WaYTvOKWun — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 9, 2023

General public tickets to see the Eagles' first of two potential home playoff games on the road to the Super Bowl are expected to sell out quickly. "Due to the high demand, fans are encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as they go on sale," the Eagles said.

Fans who are lucky enough to get tickets need to be somewhat flexible as the Birds will get the lowest-remaining NFC seed (either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants or Seattle Seahawks) at the Linc on Saturday, Jan. 21, or Sunday, Jan. 22.

The Eagles said that they do not provide ticket pricing info for regular season and playoff games.

Don't want to wait until Tuesday? Verified Sale tickets were available on Ticketmaster.com on Monday. They aren't cheap, however, with the cheapest seat costing at least $374.

