Eagles’ Darren Sproles Announces Retirement

Eagles running back Darren Sproles will retire at the end of the current NFL season, he and the team announced Saturday.

“To Eagles fans everywhere, I want to thank you for the way you supported me every single day. I could feel it. You made my time here special,” Sproles said in a letter to fans.

Sproles joined the Eagles from New Orleans in 2014 and was on the roster for the Birds’ 2017 Super Bowl win, though he missed most of the regular season and the full postseason due to injury that year.

The 36-year-old ranks fifth in the NFL in career all-purpose yards with 19,684. He signed a one-year contract with the Eagles in July, but his season ended early with another injury.

“I owe so much to the game of football and I gave it all I had in return. I gave it everything I had on every play. I rode it until the wheels fell off. That's the way I played and that's the way I practiced,” Sproles said in his letter to the Eagles faithful.