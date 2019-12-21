Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles’ Darren Sproles Announces Retirement

“I owe so much to the game of football and I gave it all I had in return. I gave it everything I had on every play"

By Rudy Chinchilla

Philadelphia Eagles' Darren Sproles reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Philadelphia Eagles’ Darren Sproles reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Monday, Nov. 10, 2014, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Eagles running back Darren Sproles will retire at the end of the current NFL season, he and the team announced Saturday.

“To Eagles fans everywhere, I want to thank you for the way you supported me every single day. I could feel it. You made my time here special,”  Sproles said in a letter to fans.

Sproles joined the Eagles from New Orleans in 2014 and was on the roster for the Birds’ 2017 Super Bowl win, though he missed most of the regular season and the full postseason due to injury that year.

Philadelphia Eagles

Complete coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles and their NFL rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Darren Sproles 14 mins ago

Darren Sproles Says Goodbye to Football: ‘My Body is Telling Me It’s Time’

Philadelphia Eagles 2 hours ago

How Eagles Can Beat Cowboys in Roob’s Random Observations

The 36-year-old ranks fifth in the NFL in career all-purpose yards with 19,684.  He signed a one-year contract with the Eagles in July, but his season ended early with another injury.

“I owe so much to the game of football and I gave it all I had in return. I gave it everything I had on every play. I rode it until the wheels fell off. That's the way I played and that's the way I practiced,” Sproles said in his letter to the Eagles faithful.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia EaglesDarren Sproles
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us