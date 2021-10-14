Eagles' Dallas Goedert Will Miss Buccaneers Game on COVID List

Eagles inactives: Dallas Goedert will miss Bucs game on COVID list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles will be without Dallas Goedert on Thursday night as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field.

Goedert was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week and will remain there throughout the game.

It was always likely Goedert would miss this game. After testing positive while being vaccinated, Goedert would have needed to be asymptomatic for 48 hours and test negative on PCR tests at least two weeks apart. The timing was too tight on a short week.

Without Goedert, the Eagles elevated recently signed Noah Togiai from the practice squad for tonight’s game. The Eagles will have Zach Ertz, Jack Stoll and Togiai active for this game.

Goedert has gotten more snaps than Ertz in every game this season. So expect Ertz to have a big role tonight.

“Zach's ready to go,” head coach Nick Sirianni said on Wednesday. “We know we have two really good tight ends. And Zach will be ready to go. And Jack Stoll, we'll look forward to having Jack Stoll being able to play, as well.”

In addition to elevating Togiai, the Eagles also elevated OT Le’Raven Clark.

Both Togiai and Clark were elevated as COVID-19 replacements for Goedert and OG Sua Opeta. This won’t count as one of two practice squad elevations per player per season.

The full list of inactive players will be announced 1 1/2 hours before the 8:20 p.m. kickoff.

Lane Johnson will miss his third consecutive game as he deals with a personal matter. He was ruled out on Wednesday.

Without Johnson, the Eagles are expected to start the same offensive line they started on Sunday in Charlotte (from left to right): Andre Dillard, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Jack Driscoll, Jordan Mailata.

Every other player who was on the injury report this week — Jason Kelce (foot), Derek Barnett (ankle) and Mailata (knee) — will be active for the game.

