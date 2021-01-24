Eagles coaching staff tracker: Naming assistants under Nick Sirianni originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The Eagles officially announced Nick Sirianni as their new head coach on Sunday morning and now he’s busy putting together his first coaching staff.
As the Eagles hire staff members, we’ll update them here. The rest of everything you need to know is below:
Head coach: Nick Sirianni
Defensive coordinator: Jonathan Gannon
Pass game coordinator: Kevin Patullo
Defensive line: Tracy Rocker
Offensive line: Jeff Stoutland
Jan. 24
- Duce Staley has asked out of his contract after getting passed up for the head coaching job. After a decade with the Eagles as an assistant coach, Staley is ready to move on.
- We know of two candidates for the Eagles’ vacant offensive coordinator job: Chargers OC Shane Steichen and Broncos RBs coach Curtis Modkins.
Jan. 23
- While the Eagles are hiring Gannon as their DC, they did interview another person: Washington DBs coach Chris Harris.
