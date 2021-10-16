Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Has No Plans to Give Up Play Calling

Nick Sirianni has no plans to give up play calling originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

If you've been curious what the Kevin Patullo offense might look like or wondering how the Shane Steichen scheme might operate or daydreaming about Brian Johnson calling plays, you can stop.

Nick Sirianni is not giving up play calling.

Sirianni said Friday he has no plans to give up play calling duties despite leading an Eagles offense that’s been sputtering for much of the season, in particular the last two weeks.

“We're going to continue to do the things we've been doing, as far as play calling and game planning,” he said. “We feel like we have a good process there of how we go through it. I am fortunate that on this staff, I have guys that have experience calling games, which is helping me throughout games. So we're going to continue to stick with that.

“We've got a lot of confidence in that, and we've just got to execute and do better, but confident in our process there.”

The Eagles (2-4) have netted just 273 and 213 yards from scrimmage the last two weeks, the first time they’ve been under 275 in consecutive weeks since 2016, Doug Pederson’s first season. Their 213 yards in the loss to the Buccaneers Thursday night marked their fewest at home since 2014.

They’re now 22nd in yards per game, 24th in passing yards, 24th in first downs, 19th on third down and 30th in time of possession.

But more than the numbers has been Sirianni’s inability to get the offense in a rhythm early in games, his refusal to involve Miles Sanders in the offense, the lack of creativity and inventiveness in his game planning and his failure to find ways for Jalen Hurts to get the ball to the Eagles’ playmakers.

Thursday night was a real low point.

“It's always execution and it's always our ability, as coaches, to put them in positions to succeed,” Sirianni said. “It's the ultimate team game. It's never going to be, ‘Hey, it was just execution,’ or, ‘Hey, it was just the play calling.’ It's together.

“When you play the way we did, it's never on just one person. We've all got to accept that responsibility. We've all got to be accountable for that, and we've all got to get better from that.”

Thanks to the Thursday night game, Sirianni and his staff have three extra days to take a long look at the offense and try to figure out ways to fix it.

Other than firing the play caller.

Sirianni did acknowledge – again – that his absurd pass-run ratio has to change: “Never be above 75 percent in anything because we know that's where defenses really look at that and make plans off of that.”

But that’s only one issue. One of many.

“We have more time this week to be able to not only go into the run-pass ratio of things but also into marrying some plays together and also go into just what you do well as a team and what your identity is as a team and who you are as a team and what you've succeeded in as a team,” he said.

“Sometimes on a normal week, you don't get the opportunity to do that as much.”

