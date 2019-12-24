Eagles Call Up WR Deontay Burnett to 53-Man Roster

The Eagles on Tuesday afternoon made a flurry of roster moves, signing Richard Rodgers, putting Ronald Darby on IR and waiving Jay Ajayi.

They also promoted Deontay Burnett (6-0, 186) to the active roster.

Of all the names above, the one you're probably least familiar with is Burnett, who spent just 12 days on the practice squad before getting added to the 53-man roster.

This likely means that on Sunday, in a game to clinch the NFC East, three of the Eagles' four active receivers will have been on the practice squad at one point this season. With Nelson Agholor still hurt, their four receivers will likely be J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Greg Ward Jr., Rob Davis and Burnett.

The last three were on the practice squad within the last several weeks.

And the Eagles replaced Burnett's spot on the practice squad by signing receiver River Cracraft. The way things are going, you can expect him to start in the NFC Championship game in a few weeks.

Burnett, 22, went undrafted out of USC last year and bounced around a few different teams. He was originally with the Titans but was released at final cuts. He then went to the Jets' practice squad but eventually got promoted and played some as a rookie.

In five games with the Jets (one start) Burnett had 10 catches for 143 yards and played 128 total offensive snaps.

Burnett was then in camp with the Jets before this season but didn't make the team. He spent a couple months of the 49ers' practice squad before he was cut on Dec. 10. He signed to the Eagles' practice squad on Dec. 12 and now here we are today.

At USC, Burnett had a pretty productive career, especially during his junior season in 2017. As a junior, Burnett caught 86 passes for 1,114 yards (13.0) and nine touchdowns.

The best game of Burnett's career came in the Rose Bowl against Penn State on Jan. 2, 2017. In that game, he had 13 catches for 164 yards and three touchdowns.

In his three years at USC, Burnett caught 152 passes for 1,897 yards and 16 touchdowns.

