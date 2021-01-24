Eagles Bringing in Colts Assistant Kevin Patullo as Pass Game Coordinator

Eagles bringing in another Colts assistant for Nick Sirianni's staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles made the Nick Sirianni hire official on Sunday morning and are already underway in putting together his staff.So far, it’s looking like Colts East.

We already heard that Jonathan Gannon is reportedly coming in as the new defensive coordinator but here’s another one. Kevin Patullo is the Eagles’ new pass game coordinator, NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark confirmed. NFL Network first reported the news.

Eagles are hiring Colts assistant coach Kevin Patullo as the pass game coordinator



He coached receivers and then the passing game last year with Colts



I’m told Eagles will also have an OC pic.twitter.com/H4YRtuvJWm — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 24, 2021

Patullo, 39, had been on the Colts’ staff since 2018 when Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni got there. Patullo spent two years as their receivers coach and in 2020 moved to a new role: Pass game specialist.

The Colts moved Patullo after they hired Mike Groh as their wide receivers coach after Groh was let go by the Eagles. Basically, when Groh became available, Reich desperately wanted to hire him but didn’t want to lose any staff members so he expanded.

Here’s what Reich said about Patullo’s role going into the 2020 season:

“Kevin’s college background brings some stuff,” Reich said, via the Indy Star. “Kevin also brings a different twist to how he thinks about the passing game that we’ve come to respect. He has a great relationship with Nick and the game-planning side – has good college experience in the RPO world."

While the Colts obviously upgraded at quarterback in 2020, going from Jacoby Brissett to Philip Rivers, they had the No. 11 passing offense in the NFL after having the No. 30 passing offense in 2019.

Here’s a complete look at Patullo’s coaching history:

2003-04: South Florida, Offensive graduate assistant

2004-06: Arizona, Offensive graduate assistant

2007-08: Chiefs, Offensive quality control

2010-11: Bills, Offensive quality control

2012: Bills, Assistant wide receivers

2014: Titans, Assistant wide receivers

2015-16: Jets, Quarterbacks

2017: Texas A&M, Senior offensive analyst

2018-19: Colts, Wide receivers

2020: Colts, Pass game specialist

