Eagles Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive, Beat Redskins 37 to 27

4:14 p.m. Eagles win! Final score, Eagles 37, Redskins 27.

4:06 p.m. Eagles take the lead off a floater from Carson Wentz to Greg Ward Jr.

With 26 seconds left, Eagles 31, Redskins 27.

3:54 p.m.: Dustin Hopkins just drilled a 43-yard field goal to give Washington the lead. They got the ball with great field position after a terrible fumble from Carson Wentz.

Carson Wentz has fumbled 46 times in his career. That’s the most in the NFL in that span. He has lost 23 of them. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 15, 2019

Still 4:52 left: Redskins 27, Eagles 24

3:41 p.m.: Tie game. Dustin Hopkins just hit a 53-yard field goal to tie it up.

With 8:02 left: Eagles 24, Redskins 24

3:34 p.m.: The Eagles answer right back. On a 3rd-and-11, Miles Sanders took a draw and went 56 yards for a first down. Sanders is up to 124 rushing and 170 scrimmage yards today. Good fight from the Eagles’ offense. Let’s see if the defense can finally get a stop.

Miles Sanders has 170 yards from scrimmage today. That’s the most for an #Eagles player since Jeremy Maclin in 2014. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 15, 2019

Still 9:59 left: Eagles 24, Redskins 21

3:23 p.m.: The Eagles’ offense finally scored and then their defense gave it right back on a 75-yard touchdown drive. Gross.

Adrian Peterson just punched in a touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to give the Redskins a lead.

With 14:53 left in the game: Redskins 21, Eagles 17

3:19 p.m.: We’re heading into the fourth quarter. The Eagles have a three-point lead but Washington is driving at the end of the third quarter.

After 3: Eagles 17, Redskins 14

3:11 p.m.: Holy cow! That was an insane throw from Carson Wentz on the 15-yard touchdown to Miles Sanders. Legitimately one of the best throws I’ve ever seen him make. Rolling right, through traffic to Sanders in the back of the end zone.

Incredible.

Wentz buys time and delivers an absolute DIME to Miles Sanders!#PHIvsWAS | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/6ENiCvEhBW — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 15, 2019

Eagles take a lead.

Still time left in third: Eagles 17, Redskins 14

2:28 p.m.: That’s it for the first half and we’re in a tight game here in Landover.

The Eagles are getting out-gained 216-194. They’ve given up two touchdowns and this is just the second time all season the Redskins have scored 14 points in the first half. The other time happened in the opener against the Eagles. Washington came into today averaging 14 1/2 points per game. They pretty much did that in the first half.

Meanwhile on offense, the Eagles scored on their first two drives and then punted on their next two.

At half: Redskins 14, Eagles 10

Eagles get the ball back to start the second half.

1:57 p.m.: The Redskins just took back their lead on a seven-play, 75-yard drive in 2:55. Dwayne Haskins is having a good game so far. He’s 7/8 for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Haskins hit Steven Sims in the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-goal.

There’s 6:58 left: Redskins 14, Eagles 10

1:45 p.m.: Miles Sanders just passed DeSean Jackson for the Eagles’ rookie record for scrimmage yards. He’s been great this season and he was good on that drive.

The Eagles went 75 yards on 6:18 and Sanders punched in a 1-yard touchdown. On that drive, they were bailed out by a weak roughing the passer call that went in their favor.

Still 9:53 left in the half: Eagles 10, Redskins 7

1:33 p.m.: That was a quick first quarter. The Redskins are up but the Eagles are driving. Zach Ertz was just took a cheap shot from Montae Nicholson, but he looks to be fine.

After 1: Redskins 7, Eagles 3

1:26 p.m.: Well, Terry McLaurin didn’t beat the Eagles deep down the field, but he still scored a 75-yard touchdown. He caught a ball in the middle and Avonte Maddox missed the tackle.

That was quick.

That's gotta be demoralizing. The #Eagles use 7:40 to get a field goal and then the Redskins score a touchdown in 12 seconds. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 15, 2019

Later in the first: Redskins 7, Eagles 3

1:23 p.m.: The Eagles just went on a 16-play, 88-yard drive that took 7:40 off the clock. They eventually had to settle for a 25-yard field goal. Zach Ertz had three catches for 48 yards on the drive.

That's the #Eagles fourth 16+ play drive this season. Their longest this year was a 19-play drive against Washington in the opener. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 15, 2019

Late in the first quarter: Eagles 3, Redskins 0

1:10 p.m.: The Eagles gave up a few first downs on the opening drive but eventually forced a punt. Dwayne Haskins was getting the ball out quick on that drive. Seemed like a concerted effort to do that.

1 p.m.: Eagles win the toss, defer. Defense up first.

11:30 a.m.: Here’s the full list of Eagles’ inactives against the Redskins:

Lane Johnson (ankle)

Nelson Agholor (knee)

Jordan Howard (shoulder)

Derek Barnett (ankle)

Nate Sudfeld

Sua Opeta

Shareef Miller

For Washington, guard Brandon Scherff is out. That's a big deal and good news for Fletcher Cox and Tim Jernigan inside. Watch for those guys to eat today.

11:14 a.m.: A few scenes from early warmups:

What remains of the #Eagles receiving corps warming up pic.twitter.com/LOJr9BCJCX — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 15, 2019

Carson Wentz rarely breaks his pregame routine but when you see a kid in your high school jersey ... pic.twitter.com/iti86csfUG — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 15, 2019

Boston Scott coming at ya pic.twitter.com/t3BKPpacJz — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 15, 2019

10:13 a.m.: Some good injury news a little over an hour before inactives come out.

Ronald Darby who suffered a hip flexor injury in practice Friday ... will play today. Per sources — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunnNBCS) December 15, 2019

9:56 a.m.: It’s a beautiful sunny day here in Landover. We got really lucky. It was raining all day yesterday and it’s supposed to snow tomorrow. We’ll take a 50-degree day with sun for the game.

Three hours until game time. pic.twitter.com/8mc7BGpp47 — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 15, 2019

8:28 a.m.: Good morning! It's game day and I have had my coffee, so we're good to go. The only injury question heading into today for the Eagles is about Ronald Darby, who is questionable after suffering a hip flexor injury in practice on Friday. The Eagles already ruled out Lane Johnson (ankle), Nelson Agholor (knee), Jordan Howard (shoulder) and Derek Barnett (ankle).

The Eagles play at 1 p.m. and if they win, it'll be worth watching the Rams-Cowboys game at 4:25 p.m. If the Eagles win and the Cowboys lose, it'll set up a situation where the Eagles can clinch the division against the Cowboys in Week 16 and basically give themselves a Week 17 bye.

But first the Eagles have to take care of business against Washington. Here are five matchups to watch.

