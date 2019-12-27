Eagles at Giants 2019: TV Schedule, Storylines, Game Time and More

The Eagles (8-7) are facing the Giants (4-11) for a chance to win the division at MetLife Stadium in North Jersey on Sunday afternoon.

Here's everything you need to know:

3 p.m.: Eagles Pregame Live on NBCSP

4:25 p.m.: Eagles at Giants on FOX

7:30 p.m.: Eagles Postgame Live on NBCSP

9:30 p.m.: Birds Outsiders on NBCSP

The FOX broadcast crew for this game is Thom Brennaman (play by play), Chris Spielman (analyst) and Shannon Spake (sideline). You can also stream the game on fuboTV.

Merrill Reese, Mike Quick and Howard Eskin will have the call on 94WIP.

The Eagles opened as 4-4.5-point road favorites.

The referee for Eagles-Giants is Alex Kemp, in his second year at the position. Kemp was the ref in the Eagles' 27-21 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 2 last season. The penalty numbers were pretty similar.

Win and they're in

The Eagles know what's at stake on Sunday in North Jersey. If they beat the Giants it doesn't matter what the Cowboys do; they're in the playoffs. That's the easiest way for the Eagles to clinch the NFC East. But it's not the only way.

The Cowboys also play at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday and if they lose at home to the Redskins, the Eagles will win the division.

Who will they play?

If the Eagles take care of business and beat the Giants to clinch the NFC East, there will be plenty of reason to watch the night game. The Seahawks host the 49ers on Sunday Night Football. The loser of that game will have to fly east to face the Cowboys or the Eagles in the wild card round. There's real incentive for the 49ers and Seahawks to win that game.

Carson has been great

In the month of December, Carson Wentz has been really good. The Eagles are 3-1 in the month and Wentz has completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,220 yards, 9 touchdowns and one interception. He has a passer rating of 101.7.

After missing the end of the season in 2017 and in 2018, we're seeing clutch Wentz down the stretch of the 2019 season.

