Eagles and Former Players Congratulate Andy Reid on His Super Bowl Win

Andy Reid finally got over the hump, leading his Kansas City Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. The Eagles as well as former members who played under Reid reacted to the win on social media

For a while it looked like Andy Reid would go down as one of the greatest NFL coaches to never win a Super Bowl. Whether it was his 14 years with the Philadelphia Eagles or his current stint with the Kansas City Chiefs, Reid was known as the guy who could get your team close to the promise land but could never quite get over the hump.

That all changed Sunday night when the Chiefs staged a stunning comeback, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV after trailing 20-10 midway through the fourth quarter.

Despite frustration with Reid during his last years in Philadelphia, many Eagles fans were cheering for Big Red to finally win the big one. And the Eagles as well as former players shared that sentiment, congratulating him on his first Super Bowl victory.

