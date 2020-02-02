For a while it looked like Andy Reid would go down as one of the greatest NFL coaches to never win a Super Bowl. Whether it was his 14 years with the Philadelphia Eagles or his current stint with the Kansas City Chiefs, Reid was known as the guy who could get your team close to the promise land but could never quite get over the hump.

That all changed Sunday night when the Chiefs staged a stunning comeback, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV after trailing 20-10 midway through the fourth quarter.

Despite frustration with Reid during his last years in Philadelphia, many Eagles fans were cheering for Big Red to finally win the big one. And the Eagles as well as former players shared that sentiment, congratulating him on his first Super Bowl victory.

So happy for my guy. Well deserved for the @Chiefs. Now give him the credit he deserves. First Class coach, friend & dad. pic.twitter.com/GRGR28FgeV — Donovan McNabb (@donovanjmcnabb) February 3, 2020

CONGRATS TO MY ABSOLUTE FAVORITE COACH ANDY REID ON YOUR 1ST SUPER BOWL WIN!! YOU DESERVED IT! CONGRATS @CHIEFS! Super Bowl LIV Champs — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 3, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS COACH REID!! You finally got the hump off of your back. You have been a blessing to so many of us as a Coach yes, but also as a man. You’ve learned & given so much to so many... You Earned it!! LOVE YOU!!! #BigRed #SuperBowlChampion pic.twitter.com/bc1nqJjgJG — Brian Dawkins (@BrianDawkins) February 3, 2020