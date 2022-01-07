Eagles Activate Jason Kelce From COVID Reserve List

Will the streak live on? Jason Kelce activated originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Eagles activated five-time Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce from the Reserve-COVID 19 list Friday afternoon, which means he'll be available for the regular-season finale against the Cowboys.

Kelce is the first of the 12 Eagles placed on the COVID list on Monday to be activated back onto the 53-man roster.

This normally wouldn't be significant since most Eagles starters are not expected to play against the Cowboys Saturday night in a game that's meaningless in terms of postseason implications.

But Kelce has a streak of 121 consecutive regular-season starts that dates back to late in the 2014 season. It's the longest current streak of consecutive starts among NFL interior linemen -- Bucs center Ryan Jensen is next at 80 -- and it's also the 4th-longest starting streak in Eagles history. Kelce moved past Reggie White when he started the game against Washington this past Sunday.

The only longer streaks in franchise history belong to Jon Runyan (144 games from 2000-2008), Herm Edwards (135 from 1977-1985), Jerry Sisemore (127 from 1974 through 1982) and Randy Logan (124 from 1973-1981).

So while it's unlikely Kelce would play very long if he does play Saturday night, he at least now has the option of starting the game, extending his streak, taking a bow for the home fans at the Linc and then letting Luke Juriga play the rest of the game.

Because Kelce's future is up in the air -- he's 34 and in his 11th NFL season -- it's possible this will be his last home game in an Eagles uniform.

The 11 others who tested positive on Monday remain on the COVID list: Fletcher Cox, Dallas Goedert, Rodney McLeod, Avonte Maddox, Alex Singleton, Nate Herbig, Boston Scott, Genard Avery, Jordan Howard, Marcus Epps and Jack Stoll.

The Eagles are allowed to activate an extra practice squad player for every member of the 53-man roster still on the COVID list.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube