Eagles activate DeSean Jackson off IR in time for Cowboys game

After missing seven games with an ankle injury, DeSean Jackson will make his return to the lineup on Sunday afternoon on the road against the Cowboys.

The Eagles on Saturday are activating the 34-year-old receiver off Injured Reserve, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark has reported.

Jackson suffered a high ankle sprain and a fracture in his ankle back in the last few minutes of the Eagles’ Week 7 game on Oct. 22. Jackson suffered the injury on a punt return when he was hit late and his leg got caught under him. That injury came in Jackson’s first game back after missing three with a hamstring injury.

The Eagles activated Jackson’s three-week practice window earlier this week.

“He's getting close. We activated it for that reason,” Doug Pederson said on Thursday. “We feel like he is close. He was able to get some snaps in yesterday with the offense. And we'll integrate him more today and just see where he's at. It's the first time he's been able to do any kind of football activity with the team, more football maneuvers, running routes and blocking and things of that nature.

“So we'll see how he is and see how he feels today, but we'll try to ramp him up today and keep him coming.”

This season, Jackson has played in just four games after playing in just three games all last season. Since his return in 2019, Jackson has really struggled to stay on the field.

These last two games will likely be his last two for Jackson in an Eagles uniform as the team should move on after the season.

