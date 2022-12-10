Eagles Activate Avonte Maddox for Giants Game on Sunday

Eagles getting a boost in their secondary for Giants game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles on Saturday afternoon activated nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox off Injured Reserve.

That’s a nice boost before a big division rivalry game.

Maddox, 26, had been on IR for four weeks with a hamstring injury suffered against the Texans back on Nov. 3. But Maddox’s practice window was opened this week and he got through practices, showing enough to be activated for this game.

The Eagles also elevated LB Christian Elliss from the practice squad for this game.

While Josiah Scott had been OK in Maddox’s absence, it’ll be a big boost for the Eagles to get Maddox back for this game, especially with how much the Giants’ top receiver, Darius Slayton, has been operating out of the slot.

Slayton leads the Giants with 566 receiving yards this season on 33 catches, good for an average of 17.2 yards per catch. That ranks fifth in the NFL among players with at least 20 receptions.

Over the last four games, Slayton has seen his percentage of snaps in the slot increase quite a bit, likely because of the absence of Sterling Shepard. So this will be a big test for Maddox in his return.

This season, Maddox has dealt with a couple injuries and has played in just six games. But he’s played well in those 6 games with 27 tackles, 1 INT, 3 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble.

This will be the second straight week the Eagles are getting a major contributor back from the injured list. Last week, rookie nose tackle Jordan Davis was activated but played just six defensive snaps in his return.

But Maddox isn’t going to be the last big-name Eagle to return from IR this season. Next week could be his best friend Dallas Goedert, who is on IR with a shoulder injury.

Here’s a list of when the next Eagles will be eligible to return to action after missing four games:

Dallas Goedert: Week 15 at Bears

C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Week 17 vs. Saints

Robert Quinn: Week 18 vs. Giants

As a reminder, there’s no guarantee those players will return for those games; that’s when they’re eligible.

For what it’s worth, Goedert last week expressed optimism about a return when he’s eligible. But he’s waiting for the glenoid bone in his shoulder to heal. That will determine when he plays again.

