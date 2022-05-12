Eagles’ 2022 schedule highlighted by Wentz’s return among primetime games originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles are ready for primetime again.

After they were scheduled to initially play just two primetime games last year in Nick Sirianni’s first season at the helm, the Eagles had a winning record, made the playoffs and then added more pieces this offseason. And in 2022, they are scheduled for five primetime games.

One of those will include the former franchise quarterback’s return to Philly.

The Washington Commanders and Carson Wentz will visit Lincoln Financial Field for a Monday Night Football game on Nov. 14 in Week 10. The Eagles have two games on Monday Night Football, two on Sunday night and one on Thursday night. Although their last scheduled primetime game is in Week 12.

Since the year 2000, the Eagles have played the second-most primetime games in the NFL behind just the Dallas Cowboys. Here’s a look at the top five from 2000-21:

1. Cowboys: 100

2. Eagles: 94

3. Packers: 93

4. Steelers: 90

t-5. Patriots: 89

t-5. Giants: 89

Here are some other notes about the schedule:

• The Eagles will kick off their season on the road in Detroit. That’s a very winnable game against a team that had a 3-13-1 record in 2021. Then the Eagles get an extra day to prepare for their Monday Night Football game against the Vikings in Week 2.

• Wentz won’t visit Philly until mid-November but the Eagles will visit him in Week 3 in Landover, Maryland.

• Speaking of reunions, Doug Pederson and the Jaguars will be at the Linc in Week 4. Expect a big ovation for the Super Bowl-winning head coach.

• A bit of an early bye week in Week 7, but if the Eagles can pull off a home win against the Cowboys going into that bye, the city will be riding high. In their first six games before the bye, the Eagles will face four straight teams that had losing records last year, the Cardinals without DeAndre Hopkins and then the returning division champions.

• After the Eagles face the Houston Texans on the road for a Thursday night game in Week 9, they’ll basically get a mini bye week, not playing until the following Monday. The problem is that this mini bye comes just a couple weeks after their actual bye week.

• The toughest part of their schedule comes in Weeks 11-13 when the Eagles face the Colts, Packers and Titans in succession. Those three teams had a combined 34-17 record last season.

• With Christmas falling on a Sunday in 2022, the Eagles will play in Dallas on Christmas Eve in a 4:25 p.m. kickoff. All of Philadelphia will be asking for the same thing for Christmas this year: To beat the Cowboys.

• The Eagles have three straight road games from Weeks 14-16 but then finish up their 2022 season with the Saints and Giants at home.

• According to strength of schedule from the 2021 season, the Eagles have the third-easiest schedule in 2022. Their opponents had a combined winning percentage of .464 last season. The Eagles also rank 24th in the NFL in travel miles in 2022.

Here’s the full schedule:

Week 1 — at Lions on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.

#Week 2 — vs. Vikings on Sept. 19 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Week 3 — at Commanders on Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.

Week 4 — vs. Jaguars on Oct. 2 at 1 p.m.

Week 5 — at Cardinals on Oct. 9 at 4:25 p.m.

*Week 6 — vs. Cowboys on Oct. 16 at 8:20 p.m.

Week 7 — BYE

Week 8 — vs. Steelers on Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.

$Week 9 — at Texans on Nov. 3 at 8:20 p.m.

#Week 10 — vs. Commanders on Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m.

Week 11 — at Colts on Nov. 20 at 1 p.m

*Week 12 — vs. Packers on Nov. 27 at 8:20 p.m.

Week 13 — vs. Titans on Dec. 4 at 1 p.m.

Week 14 — at Giants on Dec. 11 at 1 p.m.

Week 15 — at Bears on Dec. 18 at 1 p.m.

Week 16 — at Cowboys on Dec. 24 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 17 — vs. Saints on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.

Week 18 — vs. Giants on Jan. 7 or 8, TBD

* Sunday Night Football

# Monday Night Football

$ Thursday Night Football

