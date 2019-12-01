Eagle Eye Podcast: Are You Kidding Me?

On the latest edition of Eagle Eye by Nissan, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro break down the Eagles' pathetic loss from Miami.

This is the new low. The secondary got burnt all game. The defense stinks. Doug Pederson deserves blame.

But at least they're still in the playoff hunt!?

• Putting the loss in context

• The secondary struggles

• The overall defensive meltdown

• Doug's culpability in this mess

• A look ahead to the last quarter of the season

• Trying to find positives

• At least Eagles fans got to the beach

