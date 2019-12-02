Eagle Eye Podcast: A Tough Conversation About Doug Pederson

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast presented by Nissan, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro take a closer look at Doug Pederson and his role in this season.

What's Doug talking about? Are there changes coming to the staff? Is the Super Bowl mindset still hurting?

And someone has to win the NFC East.

• Doug is not instilling confidence

• How much is on Pederson?

• No staff changes coming … for now

• Is the Super Bowl still playing a role?

• Someone has to win this stinking division

• Is it even a good thing if the Eagles make the playoffs?

• Figuring out how the Eagles will respond

Hitting the road this week, or wasting away on the couch in a food coma? The perfect time to binge your favorite NBC Sports Philadelphia podcast! Click here for more.

More on the Eagles