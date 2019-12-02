Philadelphia Eagles
Eagle Eye Podcast: A Tough Conversation About Doug Pederson

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

[CSNPhily] Eagle Eye podcast: We finally have real games to talk about
On the latest Eagle Eye podcast presented by Nissan, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro take a closer look at Doug Pederson and his role in this season. 

What's Doug talking about? Are there changes coming to the staff? Is the Super Bowl mindset still hurting? 

And someone has to win the NFC East. 

Eagles 10 hours ago

What Carson Wentz Has Been Doing is Nothing Short of Remarkable

Eagles 10 hours ago

It Was Boston Scott’s Turn, and He Delivered in a Huge Way for the Eagles

• Doug is not instilling confidence
• How much is on Pederson? 
• No staff changes coming … for now 
• Is the Super Bowl still playing a role? 
• Someone has to win this stinking division
• Is it even a good thing if the Eagles make the playoffs? 
• Figuring out how the Eagles will respond 

Hitting the road this week, or wasting away on the couch in a food coma? The perfect time to binge your favorite NBC Sports Philadelphia podcast! Click here for more.

