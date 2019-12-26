Eagle Eye Podcast: This One Is for The NFC East

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast presented by Nissan, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro gear up for a win-and-in game for the Eagles on Sunday.

Some important injury notes. The running back rotation. Matchups to watch in the Giants game. And plenty more.

• Will Zach Ertz play?

• Eagles hint at RB rotation going forward

• Which Eagles team shows up Sunday?

• Matchups to watch the Giants

• Giants are no pushover

• Going over the Eagles' all-decade team

• And the all-decade disappointment team

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles