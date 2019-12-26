Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles

Eagle Eye Podcast: This One Is for The NFC East

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast presented by Nissan, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro gear up for a win-and-in game for the Eagles on Sunday. 

Some important injury notes. The running back rotation. Matchups to watch in the Giants game. And plenty more. 

• Will Zach Ertz play? 
• Eagles hint at RB rotation going forward 
• Which Eagles team shows up Sunday? 
• Matchups to watch the Giants 
• Giants are no pushover 
• Going over the Eagles' all-decade team 
• And the all-decade disappointment team 

