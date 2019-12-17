Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles

Eagle Eye Podcast: It’s Dallas Week!

On the latest Eagle Eye podcast presented by Nissan, Reuben Frank and Dave Zangaro are joined by Ray Didinger to kick off Dallas week.

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

The Eagles and Cowboys are playing for the division in Week 16 … just like we all thought. OK, maybe we've taken a different route than expected. 

The Eagles and Cowboys are playing for the division in Week 16 … just like we all thought. OK, maybe we've taken a different route than expected. 

As hard as the Eagles are to figure out, the Cowboys are even more confusing. Carson Wentz is playing well in the clutch. Miles Sanders has become THE guy. What's wrong with the defense? 

• How we got here 
• The Cowboys' weird season
• Carson Wentz is clutch 
• Miles Sanders has taken a step 
• Boston Scott a solid No. 2 options
• What's wrong with the defense? 
• Eagles-Cowboys recent history
• A bunch of talk about ... Abner Haines 

Eagles
