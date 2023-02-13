Philadelphia Eagles

free food

Eagles Fans Can Get Free Cup of Coffee Monday to Deal With Super Bowl Loss, Celebrate Season

Dunkin' is giving away medium-sized cups of hot coffee in the Philadelphia region on Monday Feb. 13, 2023

By Dan Stamm

Feeling sluggish after that heartbreaking Super Bowl loss?

Dunkin' is celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl run by giving away free cups of medium hot coffee Monday.

"Dunkin’, the Official Coffee, Breakfast Sandwich, and Donut of the Philadelphia Eagles, wants to cheers to an amazing Eagles season by offering a free coffee to its incredible Eagles fans this Monday," the coffee chain said in a news release.

The offer is good throughout the entire Philadelphia region and no purchase is necessary, Dunkin's said. Only one cup of "well-deserved" coffee per customer, per visit.

