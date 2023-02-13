Feeling sluggish after that heartbreaking Super Bowl loss?

Dunkin' is celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl run by giving away free cups of medium hot coffee Monday.

"Dunkin’, the Official Coffee, Breakfast Sandwich, and Donut of the Philadelphia Eagles, wants to cheers to an amazing Eagles season by offering a free coffee to its incredible Eagles fans this Monday," the coffee chain said in a news release.

The offer is good throughout the entire Philadelphia region and no purchase is necessary, Dunkin's said. Only one cup of "well-deserved" coffee per customer, per visit.

