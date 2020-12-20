Doug Pederson Responds to Report That Carson Wentz Wants Out If He's Backup in 2021

Pederson responds to report that Wentz wants out if he’s backup in ’21 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It seemed like every time the FOX camera picked up Jalen Hurts on the Eagles’ sideline on Sunday, there was Carson Wentz.

Since being demoted, Wentz has been the Eagles’ backup quarterback so it’s his job as the backup to help the starter in any way he can. On Sunday, that meant looking back at plays with Hurts on their tablets on the sideline and giving him some words of wisdom as the veteran in the QB room.

Wentz on Sunday afternoon looked like a great teammate.

A few hours before, however, a report from ESPN surfaced that Wentz has no interest in remaining in Philadelphia next season if he’s the Eagles’ backup quarterback.

Doug Pederson was asked about that report on Sunday evening.

“I’ll tell you this, Carson has done everything we’ve asked him to. He’s a pro,” Pederson said. “He’s engaging. He’s helping Jalen, and so he’s doing everything we’re asking him to do right now. I get it and understand that it’s a frustrating situation probably for him, but at the same time, I also see him helping Jalen and helping our offense. And that’s what he’s doing during these games. I don’t know much about the other stuff.”

While Wentz and Hurts have said it has been challenging at times to forge a close relationship this season because of COVID-19 restrictions, they have both said all the right things this year despite being in a situation that is inherently awkward.

“Carson has been great, he’s been very supportive and he has a lot of knowledge,” Hurts said last week. “I’m always open to listening to those things.”

Despite the 33-26 loss on Sunday in Arizona, Hurts played brilliantly. He threw for 338 yards with 3 passing touchdowns and another on the ground. It was the best performance we’ve seen from an Eagles quarterback all season.

With every impressive performance from Hurts, the future of the quarterback position in Philadelphia seems to get a little murkier. And the report on Sunday certainly didn’t help to change any of that.

But even if Wentz feels that way, it doesn’t seem to be showing. Based on his actions — at least the ones we’ve seen — he’s been supportive of Hurts and ready to help the rookie every time he comes to the sideline.

“It’s a lot of great input from [Wentz], from Nate (Sudfeld), Coach Press (Taylor), Marty (Mornhinweg), Coach Pederson,” Hurts said. “Everybody is working as a collective group to get this thing rolling. It’s great to see everybody pushing and everybody sticking together to try and achieve a common goal in winning. We all want to win. We’re all trying to do whatever we can for this team to win.”

