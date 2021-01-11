Doug Pederson Is ‘at Peace' With the Eagles' Decision to Fire Him

Pederson is 'at peace' following his firing originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

On the heels of the Eagles firing him, Doug Pederson is reportedly "at peace" with the decision, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark:

The former Eagles head coach had been the topic of reports and rumors all weekend. Issues regarding whether he had say over his offensive staff, plus his relationships with that of general manager Howie Roseman and Carson Wentz reached a boiling point as Pederson met with owner Jeffrey Lurie in Florida on Monday.

Source says Doug Pederson “wishes nothing but the best for the Eagles going forward and he is at peace” https://t.co/uHZZ6wwuKv — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 11, 2021

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

It seems like Pederson just simply had enough of the ongoing dysfunction that has been bubbling under the surface in the organization for the last couple of years. A report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport only echoed that:

After speaking with two people close to former #Eagles coach Doug Pederson, it sounds like this is what it boiled down: Pederson was sick of people telling him what to do. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2021

It remains to be seen where Pederson will be coaching in 2021, if he's coaching at all, but one would have to think he'll be less stressed out than he was in Philly this past season.