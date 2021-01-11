Doug Pederson Is ‘at Peace' With the Eagles' Decision to Fire Him

Pederson is 'at peace' following his firing originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
On the heels of the Eagles firing him, Doug Pederson is reportedly "at peace" with the decision, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark:
The former Eagles head coach had been the topic of reports and rumors all weekend. Issues regarding whether he had say over his offensive staff, plus his relationships with that of general manager Howie Roseman and Carson Wentz reached a boiling point as Pederson met with owner Jeffrey Lurie in Florida on Monday.
It seems like Pederson just simply had enough of the ongoing dysfunction that has been bubbling under the surface in the organization for the last couple of years. A report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport only echoed that:
It remains to be seen where Pederson will be coaching in 2021, if he's coaching at all, but one would have to think he'll be less stressed out than he was in Philly this past season.