Doug Pederson Highlights 6 Young Players in Postgame Speech

The Eagles snapped their three-game losing streak on Monday night with a gutty 23-17 overtime win over the Giants.

They were down 14 nothing and lost a few key players during the game, which was a big part of Doug Pederson's postgame message.

"I've been around a long time in this league as a player and a coach and I can't tell you that I've seen a team hang together like we did all night long," Pederson said in the video above. "The way you guys battled. Offensively through adversity. We lost a couple more guys tonight. Through adversity, you hang tough. Our young guys stepped up!"

Then Pederson mentioned six younger Eagles by name. Here they are in the order he said them:

Greg Ward: A practice squad call-up earlier in the year, Ward caught four passes for 34 yards.

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside: The second-round pick caught two passes for 29 yards, including what might have been the best catch of the season.

Josh Perkins: Playing tight end and receiver, lining up all over the field, Perkins caught five passes for 37 yards.

Boston Scott: The 5-6 running back had 128 yards from scrimmage and was the star of the night.

Sidney Jones: He played just one snap but he made it count on a crucial third-down PBU.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai: After Lane Johnson went down, Big V stepped in at right tackle.

